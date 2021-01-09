Who is Swan on The Masked Singer? Their true identity has been confirmed in the latest episode.

The Masked Singer UK series 2 is airing weekends on ITV.

The show sees famous faces sing-off to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

One of the masked singers on the show is Swan. Swan will be confidently swanning into town but when swan sings will they ruffle feathers?

In the first week, Swan performed Shania Twain's That Don't Impress Me Much before returning in week two with Gloria Gaynor's I Am What I Am.

Who is Swan on The Masked Singer?

In tonight's episode (9 January), Swan was unveiled as Martine McCutcheon.

Speaking about signing up, Martine said: "After lockdown I missed performing live and I thought it would be fun to perform in disguise. It’s liberating to take on a whole new persona."

She added of her Swan costume: "I thought the outfit was spectacular, very grand and full of sparkle. It was definitely my cup of tea! I was able to push everything to the max as a show girl and be very theatrical and elegant - I loved it!

"We spoke about a few different animal ideas but we all felt that the songs I’d be singing and the type of performer that I am, that the Swan would be the perfect fit."

Martine added: "The whole team was incredible. The voice coaches, amazing choreographers, dancers and the outfits felt so exciting. They don’t make many shows like this anymore and there are all these performers dying to entertain with some stardust and glitter.

"This show definitely gives you that and I think we need it more than ever. I was so happy to have been asked to take part in something so huge and exciting!

Throughout the series, Swan's clues included revealing that her career has been very honoured while there were links to Prime Ministers and Presidents.

In episode 2, Swan offered up two lies and a truth: "I used to be part of a girl band", "I'm not as a grand as my name suggests", "I might be a swan but I'm also something of a cat-woman".

Jonathan Ross correctly guessed Martine but other guesses from the panel as well as fans included Pussycat Doll singers Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt.

The Masked Singer second season continues Saturdays on ITV.

More masked singers in the show in 2021 are Grandfather Clock, Sausage, Alien, Bush Baby, Badger, Seahorse, Viking, Harlequin, Blob, Robin and Dragon.

You can watch the show online via the ITV Hub here.

