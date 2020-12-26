The Masked Singer recap! Watch all the performances and reveal from week 1

Here's a full recap of the first episode of The Masked Singer UK with all the performances and reveal.

Series 2 of The Masked Singer currently airs on ITV on Saturday nights.

Across eight shows a fresh cast of 12 celebrities, complete with new and ever flamboyantly elaborate character costumes, will be singing and concealing their identities as they attempt to stump viewers and the panel alike on who they could possibly be.

Comedian Mo Gilligan joins the panel for series 2 with returning celebrity sleuths Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross while Joel Dommett is back to host.

The series opener saw the first characters take to the stage, each singing to impress the panel and make it through to the next round.

Recap the performances and first reveal below...

Robin

Robin performed Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling.

Alien

Alien performed Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa.

Swan

Swan performed Shania Twain's That Don't Impress Me Much.

Dragon

Dragon performed Randy Newman You've Got A Friend In Me.

Sausage

Sausage performed Rag 'N' Bone Man's Skin.

Badger

Badger performed Nina Simone's Feeling Good.

Alien is revealed!

After all had performed, it was Alien, Swan and Badger that found themselves in the bottom three with Alien the first character to ‘take it off,’ revealing Kitchen Disco queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor beneath the elaborate, sparkly out of this world costume.

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV.