Junior Bake Off 2022 start date confirmed as Channel 4 series returns

Channel 4 has confirmed the start date for the new series of Junior Bake Off coming in 2022.

Junior Bake Off sees youngsters aged between 9 and 15 enter the famous tent to show off their baking skills.

Advertisements

A spin-off to the Great British Bake Off, Junior Bake Off will be back in January 2022.

Junior Bake Off 2022 start date

Junior Bake Off's new series starts on Monday, 10 January at 5PM on Channel 4.

Episodes will air weekdays Monday to Fridays at 5PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on past episodes All 4.

Judges for Junior Bake Off

The 2022 series of Junior Bake Off will welcome back Ravneet Gill and Liam Charles as regular judges - while Paul Hollywood will also appear as a surprise guest judge.

Advertisements

Meanwhile Harry Hill is back to host the series.

Selected from thousands of applicants, 16 talented junior bakers enter the iconic white tent and compete in the most challenging and exciting contest to date.

Junior Bake Off will see 16 contestants taking part, starting the competition with two separate week-long heats facing Technical Bakes and Showstopper challenges.

Only the best will get through to the third and final week, having put their cake, biscuit, bread and pastry-making skills to the test.

You can watch past series of the Junior Bake Off online via All4.

Advertisements

As well as past series of Junior Bake Off, you can currently catch up with the mains series of The Great British Bake Off and Bake Off: The Professionals.

Plus there are the Celebrity and Festive specials to watch.