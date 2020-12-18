Junior Bake Off 2021 start date confirmed as Channel 4 series returns

Channel 4 has confirmed the start date for the new series of Junior Bake Off coming in 2021.

Junior Bake Off sees youngsters aged between 9 and 15 enter the famous tent to show off their baking skills.

A spin-off to the Great British Bake Off, Junior Bake Off will be back in January 2021.

Junior Bake Off 2021 start date

Junior Bake Off's new series starts on Monday, 11 January at 5PM on Channel 4.

Episodes will air weekdays Monday to Fridays at 5PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up past episodes All 4.

New judges for Junior Bake Off

The 2021 series of Junior Bake Off will welcome Ravneet Gill as a new judge, taking over from Prue who could not film in 2020 due to schedule clashes.

Prue said: "I am so sorry not to be doing Junior this year, delays to filming meant that there was a clash with schedules.

"But I’m delighted to welcome Rav to the Bake Off family and hope she enjoys working on the show as much as I have."

Ravneet joins returning judge Liam Charles while Harry Hill is back as host.

Selected from thousands of applicants, 16 talented junior bakers enter the iconic white tent and compete in the most challenging and exciting contest to date.

Junior Bake Off will see 16 contestants taking part, starting the competition with two separate week-long heats facing Technical Bakes and Showstopper challenges.

Only the best will get through to the third and final week, having put their cake, biscuit, bread and pastry-making skills to the test.

You can watch past series of the Junior Bake Off online via All4.

