The Real Housewives of Jersey cast - meet the stars of new ITVBe series

The Real Housewives of Jersey is on its way to TV - here's who's on the cast!

Following the success of the award-winning series The Real Housewives of Cheshire, ITVBe is launching a brand-new series, The Real Housewives of Jersey.

Starting on 28 December on ITVBe and the ITV Hub, the ten-part series series will see some of the island’s most fabulous Housewives embrace all that Jersey has to offer. A combination of St Tropez and St Ives, Jersey has everything from tranquil beaches to glitzy parties.

The Real Housewives of Jersey cast

Seven Housewives will make their debut, taking centre stage and giving us unique access into their glamourous lifestyles, including: Ashley Cairney, Hedi Green, Jane Rayner, Kate Taylor, Mia Ledbury, Margaret Thompson & Tessa Hartmann.

Ashley Cairney

31-year-old Ashley Cairney is born and bred in Jersey and is a proud “Jersey Bean’. She lives with her husband Ben and their two small children. Ashley and her husband have been together since they were 17 and both run their own businesses on the Island. She is in HR consulting and he run’s a construction business.

Ashley is known for being straight talking and she loves a gossip and enjoys the finer things in life. Now her kids aren’t small babies anymore she intends to enjoy herself and enjoy her affluent lifestyle.

Ashley says: "I’m loud and I’m proud. No one can keep me quiet.”

Hedi Green

Hedi Green

57-year-old Adrenaline junkie Hedi Green has been living on Jersey for 35 years, she’s a practitioner of natural medicine who has three clinics. She has been working with a spiritual mentor and often calls on spirit guides to help her for guidance. She’s been divorced twice and has three grown-up daughters who she is extremely close to.

Hedi’s known for speaking her mind but is also an encouraging and supportive friend. Hedi has been in a competitive skydiving team for 18years and has recently bought a Royal Enfield motorbike. Hedi describes her journey so far as going from lady of the manor to Lara Croft.

Hedi says: "If there’s an elephant in the room, you can be sure I’ll be riding it."

Kate Taylor

Kate Taylor

51-year-old Kate has lived on Jersey for 30 years and is well known on the Jersey social scene for her gregarious character and jaw dropping outfit choices. Kate is going through a divorce and looking forward to a new chapter in her life. Kate and her ex husband used to run one of the island’s top hotels The Royal Yacht.

Kate is known as the life and soul of the party: her outrageous outfits and dancing on tables. Kate is also passionate about charities and over the years she has raised huge amounts of money for causes close to her heart.

Kate says: “There’s only one thing I love more than diamonds and that’s attention.”

Margaret Thompson

Margaret Thompson

58-year-old Margaret moved to the island when she was 18 and has worked her way up from pot washer to the self styled ‘Queen of Jersey property’. Her property company sells all the top properties on the island and as you arrive at the Jersey airport there’s a big billboard of her face welcoming you in.

Margaret is single, previously divorced, but is open to finding Mr. Right, however he’d need to fit into her hectic life. She owns one of the island’s best properties, a converted restaurant with a huge terrace where she throws extravagant and glamorous parties.

Margaret says: “I am always realistic, I only ever expect miracles.”

Mia Ledbury

Mia Ledbury

44-year-old Mia is originally from Australia, an ex-model who moved to the island 5 years ago with her husband Dan and their two daughters. She’s a stay at home mum but is keen to get back into modelling and update her portfolio.

Mia feels like a newcomer to the island and is finding her feet slowly on the social scene, she admits it’s a struggle to build friendships on the island, she finds Jersey can be very judgmental and backstabbing.

Mia says: “In Australia I’d look out for spiders. Here I look out for snakes.”

Tessa Hartmann

Tessa Hartmann.

50-year-old Tessa is originally from Scotland and moved to Jersey 5 years ago with her husband, composer and film director Sascha Hartmann. They have 4 children, one of them, Talia Storm is the singer/reality star. Tessa was awarded a CBE in 2016 for her services to the Scottish fashion industry who is described as an entrepreneur and PR fashion guru.

Tessa’s building the family brand, she manages her daughter Tallia Storm and loves to get the family involved in everything she does. She jokes she’s often been compared to the ‘Kris Jenner’ of Jersey. Tessa admits that she’s a ruthless businesswomen and describes herself as the ‘eternal hustler’.

Tessa says: “I’ve always been a big fish – it doesn’t matter how big the pond is.”

Jane Rayner

Jane Rayner

56-year-old Jane is originally from the Midlands, she’s twice divorced and currently engaged and is hoping it’ll be 3rd time lucky! Jane has 3 daughters from the previous two marriages and she’s been living in Jersey for 6 and a half years. Spontaneous Jane has the nickname ‘crazy Jane’ amongst her friends, she doesn’t plan anything and always has a passport, mascara and a pair of knickers on her at all times in case of last-minute trip decisions.

She’s a self confessed shopaholic and believes every outfit should be sexy and she notorious for giving her friends fashion advice. Jane says some women on Jersey can be jealous of her looks, she often gets mistaken for being a fair bit younger than she is and the fact she doesn’t exercise, winds other women up.

Jane says: “Don’t hate me because I’m naughty, hate me because I’m cute.”

The Real Housewives of Jersey will start on TV Monday, 28 December at 9PM on ITVBe. Alternatively, the full series will be immediately available to watch online the same day from the ITV Hub.