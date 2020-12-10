Married at First Sight Australia series 6 coming to E4 in January

Married at First Sight Australia series 6 is coming to E4 in January.

UK fans of the hit reality series will be delighted to know the latest season is arriving soon.

E4 is heading back down under as Married at First Sight Australia series 6 is set to walk down the aisle from 4 January.

Married at First Sight Australia took E4 and the UK by storm earlier this year and was the most watched show on All 4 this summer.

E4 tease: "Whilst previous series’ have already upped the ante, series 6 is set to be even more dramatic and captivating than ever before, as we meet a whole new batch of singles looking to find love.

"But before they make their lifelong commitment, there’s an eye opening bucks night for the boys, and hens night for the ladies. Our couples will then say ‘I do’ after meeting each other for the first time on their wedding day.

But that’s just the start, after the celebrations are over, their relationships will really be put to the test as they go on a luxury honeymoon, before moving in with each other AND their fellow couples.

"After all is said and done, will they decide to stay married or go their separate ways?

Married at First Sight Australia series 6 will air Monday to Fridays at 7:30PM on E4 from 4 January 2021.

You can watch online via All 4 here.