The Real Housewives of Jersey - cast, first look and release date

The Real Housewives of Jersey is on its way to ITVBe and ITV hub - here's all you need to know.

Following the success of the award-winning series The Real Housewives of Cheshire, ITVBe is launching a brand-new version of the hit franchise, The Real Housewives of Jersey.

The Real Housewives of Jersey will start in December, airing on ITVBe and available to watch as a Box Set on the same day from the ITV Hub. An exact release date is to be confirmed.

The brand-new ten-part series will see some of the island’s most fabulous Housewives embrace all that Jersey has to offer. A combination of St Tropez and St Ives, Jersey has everything from tranquil beaches to glitzy parties.

Seven Housewives will make their debut, taking centre stage and giving us unique access into their glamourous lifestyles, including: Ashley Cairney, Hedi Green, Jane Rayner, Kate Taylor, Mia Ledbury, Margaret Thompson & Tessa Hartmann.

ITV tease: "The series will follow the highs and lows of our marvellous Housewives and their families who all live life to the full on the island whilst bringing fun, laughter, tears and of course, plenty of glamour.

"Viewers will be treated to Jersey’s sweeping landscapes and natural beauty aplenty, together with lashings of drama and more gossip than you can handle!"

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels, ITV said: “I'm thrilled to be welcoming to ITVBe and the ITV Hub an amazing cast of strong, aspirational women in the latest instalment of the successful Real Housewives franchise.

"This time, the island of Jersey delivers the amazing backdrop for the real-life stories that will unfold over ten, wonderfully bingeable episodes. Grab the popcorn!”

You can watch a first look trailer below...