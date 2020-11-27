The Masked Singer UK is back for its second season in 2021 - here's all you need to know.

After proving a hit in its first outing, a new series is coming to ITV.

But who are the judges, host, when does it start and what's it all about?

The Masked Singer is a surreal and surprising guessing game that sees famous faces compete to pull off the best musical performance - all while hiding their identity elaborately and imaginatively concealed behind a mask.

The Masked Singer air date

The Masked Singer will be back on ITV in early 2021. An official start date hasn't been confirmed just yet but based on last series it's likely to begin on Saturday, 2 January.

The show filmed back in September so fortunately won't be impacted by any lockdowns.

Comedian and presenter, Joel Dommett, will be back to take the helm as host of the second series.

The second series will air for eight episodes.

The Masked Singer judges

Viewers at home will be lead in their quest to discover who the celebrities are by a lively and multi-talented panel.

Comedian Mo Gilligan will join the panel this year alongside returning panellists Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

Due to current travel restrictions, Ken Jeong - who also appears on the US version - will not be a regular part of the show but hopes to make a guest appearance.

Mo Gilligan said: "It’s a real privilege to be joining The Masked Singer team. It’s one of the funniest shows out there and I’m really proud to play my small part to help bring a little bit of joy to the nation. I can’t wait to join Jonathan, Rita, Davina, Joel and hopefully Ken! Now… let’s get cracking."

The new line-up of contestants will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of the first series winner, Nicola Roberts, who performed as Queen Bee and triumphed over an eclectic and unexpected range of singers that numbered politician Alan Johnson, singers Kelis, Justin Hawkins, Skin, Jake Shears and Katherine Jenkins, footballer Teddy Sheringham, comedian Jason Manford and TV personality Denise Van Outen.

All character names are yet to be announced and the full line up will be revealed soon.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV.