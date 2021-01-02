tellymix
The Masked Singer 2021 contestants spoilers, hints, clues, guesses and reveals so far

The Masked Singer UK spoilers

Posted by Josh Darvill
Viking

Here's a full run down of the Masked Singer UK contestants in 2021 plus all the hints and clues to their identity.

Back for its second series, The Masked Singer sees twelve celebrities competing in a singing show all while dressed head to toe in elaborate costumes, their identities are hidden on and off stage.

As each celebrity sings, a superstar panel, along with the studio audience, are left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity singers try to throw them off the scent.

Here's all we know so far about the contestants, the hints and clues to their identities plus the popular guesses so far...

The Masked Singer contestants

Alien (Unmasked)

Alien. Picture: ITV
Alien hoped to dazzle earthlings with out of this world performances.

At the end of the first show, Alien was unmasked as singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Performances
Week 1: Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa.

Clues
Links to a crime scene
Was once in a battle

Confirmed identity: Sophie Ellis-Bextor

 

Seahorse (Unmasked)

Sea Horse. Picture: ITV
Seahorse is a beautiful marine creature who was hoping their singing goes swimmingly.

At the end of the second show, Seahorse was unmasked as Spice Girl Mel B.

Clues
Once stole toilet roll from a legend's house
Has a Northern accent

Performances
Week 1: Can't Get You Out Of My Head by Kylie Minogue

Confirmed identity: Mel B

 

Robin

Robin. Picture: ITV
This rockin’ Robin will be hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas but planning to go the distance.

Performances
Week 1: Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling.

Clues
May be a Robin but has been known to fly without wings
Possible Links to boxing and fitness
Possible link to EastEnders

Popular guesses: Aston Merrygold, Joe Swash, Matt Willis

 

Swan

Swan. Picture: ITV
Swan will be confidently swanning into town but when swan sings will they ruffle feathers?

Performances
Week 1: Shania Twain's That Don't Impress Me Much.

Clues
Their career has been very honoured.
Links to ballroom and dancing - possibly a Strictly Come Dancing contestant or professional
Possible links to America

Popular guesses: Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Darcey Bussell

 

Dragon

Dragon. Picture: ITV
Dragon is a cutie but, when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?

Performances
Week 1: Randy Newman's You've Got A Friend In Me

Clues
They might be cute but sometimes they have a fiery temper
Possible links to the drag and LGBTQ+ communities
A picture of a house filled with cash

Popular guesses: Michelle Visage, Courtney Act

 

Sausage

Sausage. Picture: ITV
Sausage is all wrapped up in a newspaper BUT will Sausage be the talk of the town?

Performances
Week 1: Rag 'N' Bone Man's Skin

Clues
Their performances are something of a balancing act
Perceived as "a bit of a tomboy" but is really a "girly girl".
Possible links to the seaside

Popular guesses: Billie Piper, Sheridan Smith, Joss Stone and Stacey Solomon

 

Badger

Badger. Picture: ITV
Badger steps out of the sett but will this badger stand out from the crowd?

Performances
Week 1: Nina Simone's Feeling Good

Clues
Sees things like a virtual world.
Used to being anonymous
Links to motorbikes
Seen playing the guitar

Popular guesses: Guy Martin, David Myers, Damon Albarn

 

Viking

Viking. Picture: ITV
Viking is armed with a sword and wearing a helmet and clearly taking this battle seriously!

Clues
Maybe a Viking but also wears another kind of armour
Possible links to The Voice and Kings

Performances
Week 1: Songbird by Fleetwood Mac

Popular guesses: Ricky Wilson

 

Blob

Blob. Picture: ITV
Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on Blob?!

Clues
Has recorded a demo for Simon Cowell
Big, bright and loud
Wears glasses
Link to schools/teaching

Performances
Week 1: Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson

Popular guesses: Lenny Henry

 

Harlequin

Harlequin. Picture: ITV
Harlequin could be a joker in the pack or a stunning singer.

Clues
Once played a male lead in a musical
A "bit of a joker"
A connection to the news/newspapers

Performances
Week 1: Diamonds by Rihanna

Popular guesses: Gabrielle, Tracy Chapman

 

BushBaby

Bushbaby. Picture: ITV
Bush Baby is an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will the voice match the cute appearance?

Clues
A lot of his wardrobe has been seen on screen
Connection to Australia
Possibly a magician, chef or comedian

Performances
Week 1: Delilah by Tom Jones

Popular guesses: Jason Donovan, Joe Swash, Matt Lucas, Jason Donovan

 

Grandfather Clock

Grandfather Clock. Picture: ITV
Grandfather Clock is the original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count.

Clues
Never been academic but has been called a genius
Connection to football

Performances
Week 1: Rock Around The Clock by Bill Haley

Popular guesses: David James, David Seaman

 

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.

