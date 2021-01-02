Here's a full run down of the Masked Singer UK contestants in 2021 plus all the hints and clues to their identity.
Back for its second series, The Masked Singer sees twelve celebrities competing in a singing show all while dressed head to toe in elaborate costumes, their identities are hidden on and off stage.
As each celebrity sings, a superstar panel, along with the studio audience, are left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity singers try to throw them off the scent.
Here's all we know so far about the contestants, the hints and clues to their identities plus the popular guesses so far...
The Masked Singer contestants
Alien (Unmasked)
Alien hoped to dazzle earthlings with out of this world performances.
At the end of the first show, Alien was unmasked as singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
Performances
Week 1: Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa.
Clues
Links to a crime scene
Was once in a battle
Confirmed identity: Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Seahorse (Unmasked)
Seahorse is a beautiful marine creature who was hoping their singing goes swimmingly.
At the end of the second show, Seahorse was unmasked as Spice Girl Mel B.
Clues
Once stole toilet roll from a legend's house
Has a Northern accent
Performances
Week 1: Can't Get You Out Of My Head by Kylie Minogue
Confirmed identity: Mel B
Robin
This rockin’ Robin will be hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas but planning to go the distance.
Performances
Week 1: Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling.
Clues
May be a Robin but has been known to fly without wings
Possible Links to boxing and fitness
Possible link to EastEnders
Popular guesses: Aston Merrygold, Joe Swash, Matt Willis
Swan
Swan will be confidently swanning into town but when swan sings will they ruffle feathers?
Performances
Week 1: Shania Twain's That Don't Impress Me Much.
Clues
Their career has been very honoured.
Links to ballroom and dancing - possibly a Strictly Come Dancing contestant or professional
Possible links to America
Popular guesses: Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Darcey Bussell
Dragon
Dragon is a cutie but, when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?
Performances
Week 1: Randy Newman's You've Got A Friend In Me
Clues
They might be cute but sometimes they have a fiery temper
Possible links to the drag and LGBTQ+ communities
A picture of a house filled with cash
Popular guesses: Michelle Visage, Courtney Act
Sausage
Sausage is all wrapped up in a newspaper BUT will Sausage be the talk of the town?
Performances
Week 1: Rag 'N' Bone Man's Skin
Clues
Their performances are something of a balancing act
Perceived as "a bit of a tomboy" but is really a "girly girl".
Possible links to the seaside
Popular guesses: Billie Piper, Sheridan Smith, Joss Stone and Stacey Solomon
Badger
Badger steps out of the sett but will this badger stand out from the crowd?
Performances
Week 1: Nina Simone's Feeling Good
Clues
Sees things like a virtual world.
Used to being anonymous
Links to motorbikes
Seen playing the guitar
Popular guesses: Guy Martin, David Myers, Damon Albarn
Viking
Viking is armed with a sword and wearing a helmet and clearly taking this battle seriously!
Clues
Maybe a Viking but also wears another kind of armour
Possible links to The Voice and Kings
Performances
Week 1: Songbird by Fleetwood Mac
Popular guesses: Ricky Wilson
Blob
Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on Blob?!
Clues
Has recorded a demo for Simon Cowell
Big, bright and loud
Wears glasses
Link to schools/teaching
Performances
Week 1: Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson
Popular guesses: Lenny Henry
Harlequin
Harlequin could be a joker in the pack or a stunning singer.
Clues
Once played a male lead in a musical
A "bit of a joker"
A connection to the news/newspapers
Performances
Week 1: Diamonds by Rihanna
Popular guesses: Gabrielle, Tracy Chapman
BushBaby
Bush Baby is an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will the voice match the cute appearance?
Clues
A lot of his wardrobe has been seen on screen
Connection to Australia
Possibly a magician, chef or comedian
Performances
Week 1: Delilah by Tom Jones
Popular guesses: Jason Donovan, Joe Swash, Matt Lucas, Jason Donovan
Grandfather Clock
Grandfather Clock is the original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count.
Clues
Never been academic but has been called a genius
Connection to football
Performances
Week 1: Rock Around The Clock by Bill Haley
Popular guesses: David James, David Seaman
The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday nights on ITV.
You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.