Here's a full run down of the Masked Singer UK contestants in 2021 plus all the hints and clues to their identity.

Back for its second series, The Masked Singer sees twelve celebrities competing in a singing show all while dressed head to toe in elaborate costumes, their identities are hidden on and off stage.

As each celebrity sings, a superstar panel, along with the studio audience, are left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity singers try to throw them off the scent.

Here's all we know so far about the contestants, the hints and clues to their identities plus the popular guesses so far...

The Masked Singer contestants

Alien (Unmasked)

Alien. Picture: ITV

Alien hoped to dazzle earthlings with out of this world performances.

At the end of the first show, Alien was unmasked as singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Performances

Week 1: Don't Start Now by Dua Lipa.

Clues

Links to a crime scene

Was once in a battle

Confirmed identity: Sophie Ellis-Bextor

Seahorse (Unmasked)

Sea Horse. Picture: ITV

Seahorse is a beautiful marine creature who was hoping their singing goes swimmingly.

At the end of the second show, Seahorse was unmasked as Spice Girl Mel B.

Clues

Once stole toilet roll from a legend's house

Has a Northern accent

Performances

Week 1: Can't Get You Out Of My Head by Kylie Minogue

Confirmed identity: Mel B

Robin

Robin. Picture: ITV

This rockin’ Robin will be hoping to deliver tweet harmonies and show that he’s not just for Christmas but planning to go the distance.

Performances

Week 1: Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop The Feeling.

Clues

May be a Robin but has been known to fly without wings

Possible Links to boxing and fitness

Possible link to EastEnders

Popular guesses: Aston Merrygold, Joe Swash, Matt Willis

Swan

Swan. Picture: ITV

Swan will be confidently swanning into town but when swan sings will they ruffle feathers?

Performances

Week 1: Shania Twain's That Don't Impress Me Much.

Clues

Their career has been very honoured.

Links to ballroom and dancing - possibly a Strictly Come Dancing contestant or professional

Possible links to America

Popular guesses: Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Darcey Bussell

Dragon

Dragon. Picture: ITV

Dragon is a cutie but, when they open their mouth to sing, can they bring the fire?

Performances

Week 1: Randy Newman's You've Got A Friend In Me

Clues

They might be cute but sometimes they have a fiery temper

Possible links to the drag and LGBTQ+ communities

A picture of a house filled with cash

Popular guesses: Michelle Visage, Courtney Act

Sausage

Sausage. Picture: ITV

Sausage is all wrapped up in a newspaper BUT will Sausage be the talk of the town?

Performances

Week 1: Rag 'N' Bone Man's Skin

Clues

Their performances are something of a balancing act

Perceived as "a bit of a tomboy" but is really a "girly girl".

Possible links to the seaside

Popular guesses: Billie Piper, Sheridan Smith, Joss Stone and Stacey Solomon

Badger

Badger. Picture: ITV

Badger steps out of the sett but will this badger stand out from the crowd?

Performances

Week 1: Nina Simone's Feeling Good

Clues

Sees things like a virtual world.

Used to being anonymous

Links to motorbikes

Seen playing the guitar

Popular guesses: Guy Martin, David Myers, Damon Albarn

Viking

Viking. Picture: ITV

Viking is armed with a sword and wearing a helmet and clearly taking this battle seriously!

Clues

Maybe a Viking but also wears another kind of armour

Possible links to The Voice and Kings

Performances

Week 1: Songbird by Fleetwood Mac

Popular guesses: Ricky Wilson

Blob

Blob. Picture: ITV

Blob has many eyes but will all eyes and ears be on Blob?!

Clues

Has recorded a demo for Simon Cowell

Big, bright and loud

Wears glasses

Link to schools/teaching

Performances

Week 1: Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson

Popular guesses: Lenny Henry

Harlequin

Harlequin. Picture: ITV

Harlequin could be a joker in the pack or a stunning singer.

Clues

Once played a male lead in a musical

A "bit of a joker"

A connection to the news/newspapers

Performances

Week 1: Diamonds by Rihanna

Popular guesses: Gabrielle, Tracy Chapman

BushBaby

Bushbaby. Picture: ITV

Bush Baby is an adorable looking cheeky fluffy fella but will the voice match the cute appearance?

Clues

A lot of his wardrobe has been seen on screen

Connection to Australia

Possibly a magician, chef or comedian

Performances

Week 1: Delilah by Tom Jones

Popular guesses: Jason Donovan, Joe Swash, Matt Lucas, Jason Donovan

Grandfather Clock

Grandfather Clock. Picture: ITV

Grandfather Clock is the original Tik Tok and will be making every second on stage count.

Clues

Never been academic but has been called a genius

Connection to football

Performances

Week 1: Rock Around The Clock by Bill Haley

Popular guesses: David James, David Seaman

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.