The Cabins: First look at new ITV2 dating series

ITV2 has revealed a first look at its brand new dating series The Cabins.

The new show "challenges singletons to the most revealing first date of their lives," say ITV.

Advertisements

The cast of singles will be throwing out the rule book and deleting their dating apps as they attempt to find true love.

ITV explain: "Singletons are ditching the dating apps, giving up the ghosting and casting off the catfishers in favour of spending 24-hours getting to know each other in an intimate log cabin.

"Nestled in the UK, each sumptuous cabin boasts a hot tub, games, romantic outdoor seating and fully equipped kitchens to rustle up date-worthy treats.

"After 24-hours together the couples must decide if they are lovestruck or lovelorn."

From heartfelt moments or declarations of love, to awkward silences and difficult dating conversations, viewers will be able to follow all the antics and find out if the sparks fly or quickly fizzle out.

You can watch a first look trailer from the new series in the video above before premieres tonight on ITV during I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Cabins will start on ITV2 and the ITV Hub in January with an exact release date to be confirmed.

Advertisements

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions said of the show: “This is a fantastic new format which challenges young people to delete the apps and attempt to date face to face, with no distractions.

"We’re thrilled to be bringing this show to ITV2 viewers who will have front row seats, eavesdropping on our couples as they attempt to find true love.”