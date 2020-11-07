Watch Little Mix perform Secret Love Song on Little Mix The Search

Little Mix opened the final performance show of Little Mix The Search in style tonight.

The group gave an emotional performance of Secret Love Song from their 2015 studio album Get Weird.

However the group was down to three with Jesy Nelson missing the show due to illness.

Proving their professionalism and living up to the adage 'the show must go on', Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock took to the stage.

You can watch the group's performance in the video above.

In tonight's episode, Little Mix's remaining four bands return for one last time as they compete for victory.

The four groups performing in the final are Female Vocal Group Nostalia, Vocal and Instruments Group Since September, Girl Dance group Melladaze and Rap/R&B group YChange.

Only one group can win and pick up the top prize, joining Little Mix on their next tour in 2021.

This time viewers will get their chance to have their say and vote for the winner.

Hosted by Chris Ramsey, Little Mix The Search airs on BBC One.

You can watch and catch up on past episodes online via BBC iPlayer.