Little Mix The Search continued its performance shows on Friday - here's a spoiler-filled recap and who was voted off.

In the latest episode, the remaining groups put together by Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock went head to head for a second time.

Each of the five bands took to the stage before each member of Little Mix scored the performance out of 25 for a total possible score of 100.

In the results, the lowest scoring bottom two bands - vocal & instrument Since September and boy band New Priority - went head to head in the sing-off.

This week Little Mix decided who stayed and who was voted off, with boy band New Priority becoming the second group to be eliminated.

The remaining four bands go forward to the grand final on Saturday, November 7 where the winner will be crowned.

Recap all the performances below...

New Priority - Boy Band

Members: Adam, Kaci, Talis, Lee and Zeekay

Song: Into You - Ariana Grande

Score: 78/100 (20 - Jade, 20 - Leigh-Anne, 19 - Perrie, 19 - Jesy)

Nostalia - Female Vocal

Members: Tyler, Shanice, Esther, Tamara and Mya-Louise

Song: As - Stevie Wonder

Score: 95/100 (25 - Jade, 23 - Leigh-Anne, 25 - Perrie, 22 - Jesy)

Since September - Vocal and Instruments

Members: Harry, Patrick, Matthew and Jacob

Song: Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

Score: 89/100 (23 - Jade, 22 - Leigh-Anne, 23 - Perrie, 21 - Jesy)

Melladaze - Girl Dance

Members: Megan, Ellie, Liv, Lauren and Aislí

Song: Kings & Queens - Ava Max / Rihanna - Where Have You Been?

Score: 92/100 (24 - Jade, 23 - Leigh-Anne, 23 - Perrie, 22 - Jesy)

YChange - Rap/R&B

Members: Ashley Tragic, Versay, Romina and Eden

Song: Gotta Get Thru This - Daniel Bedingfield with an original rap

Score: 90/100 (22 - Jade, 23 - Leigh-Anne, 22 - Perrie, 23 - Jesy)

Hosted by Chris Ramsey, Little Mix The Search continues Saturday nights on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.