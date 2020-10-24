Little Mix The Search kicked off its performance shows tonight - here's a spoiler-filled recap.

After six weeks of auditions the groups put together by Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock went head to head this evening.

Each of the six bands took to the stage before each member of Little Mix scored the performance out of 25 for a total possible score of 100.

In the results, the lowest scoring bottom two bands - girl dance group Melladaze and mixed group Jasper Blue - went head to head in the sing-off.

This week Little Mix decided who stayed and who was voted off, with mixed group Jasper Blue becoming the first group to be eliminated.

Recap all the performances below...

New Priority - Boy Band

Members: Adam, Kaci, Talis, Lee and Zeekay

Song: Can’t Feel My Face - The Weeknd and an original rap

Score: 87/100 (23 - Jade, 22 - Leigh-Anne, 23 - Perrie, 19 - Jesy)

Jasper Blue - Mixed

Members: Rosie, Jordan, Melin and Liam

Song: Just Got Paid - Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor, Sigala

Score: 79/100 (20 - Jade, 21 - Leigh-Anne, 19 - Perrie, 19 - Jesy)

Nostalia - Female Vocal

Members: Tyler, Shanice, Esther, Tamara and Mya-Louise

Song: Case of the Ex - Mya / Try Again - Aaliyah

Score: 90/100 (23 - Jade, 22 - Leigh-Anne, 22 - Perrie, 23 - Jesy)

Since September - Vocal and Instruments

Members: Harry, Patrick, Matthew and Jacob

Song: I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift

Score: 84/100 (21 - Jade, 21 - Leigh-Anne, 22 - Perrie, 20 - Jesy)

Melladaze - Girl Dance

Members: Megan, Ellie, Liv, Lauren and Aislí

Song: Sucker - Jonas Brothers / Get Right - J Lo

Score: 77/100 (21 - Jade, 19 - Leigh-Anne, 18 - Perrie, 19 - Jesy)

YChange - Rap/R&B

Members: Ashley Tragic, Versay, Romina and Eden

Song: West Ten - Mabel and AJ Tracey

Score: 94/100 (24 - Jade, 23 - Leigh-Anne, 23 - Perrie, 24 - Jesy)

Hosted by Chris Ramsey, Little Mix The Search continues Saturday nights on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.