Little Mix The Search kicked off its performance shows tonight - here's a spoiler-filled recap.
After six weeks of auditions the groups put together by Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock went head to head this evening.
Each of the six bands took to the stage before each member of Little Mix scored the performance out of 25 for a total possible score of 100.
In the results, the lowest scoring bottom two bands - girl dance group Melladaze and mixed group Jasper Blue - went head to head in the sing-off.
This week Little Mix decided who stayed and who was voted off, with mixed group Jasper Blue becoming the first group to be eliminated.
Recap all the performances below...
New Priority - Boy Band
Members: Adam, Kaci, Talis, Lee and Zeekay
Song: Can’t Feel My Face - The Weeknd and an original rap
Score: 87/100 (23 - Jade, 22 - Leigh-Anne, 23 - Perrie, 19 - Jesy)
Jasper Blue - Mixed
Members: Rosie, Jordan, Melin and Liam
Song: Just Got Paid - Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor, Sigala
Score: 79/100 (20 - Jade, 21 - Leigh-Anne, 19 - Perrie, 19 - Jesy)
Nostalia - Female Vocal
Members: Tyler, Shanice, Esther, Tamara and Mya-Louise
Song: Case of the Ex - Mya / Try Again - Aaliyah
Score: 90/100 (23 - Jade, 22 - Leigh-Anne, 22 - Perrie, 23 - Jesy)
Since September - Vocal and Instruments
Members: Harry, Patrick, Matthew and Jacob
Song: I Knew You Were Trouble - Taylor Swift
Score: 84/100 (21 - Jade, 21 - Leigh-Anne, 22 - Perrie, 20 - Jesy)
Melladaze - Girl Dance
Members: Megan, Ellie, Liv, Lauren and Aislí
Song: Sucker - Jonas Brothers / Get Right - J Lo
Score: 77/100 (21 - Jade, 19 - Leigh-Anne, 18 - Perrie, 19 - Jesy)
YChange - Rap/R&B
Members: Ashley Tragic, Versay, Romina and Eden
Song: West Ten - Mabel and AJ Tracey
Score: 94/100 (24 - Jade, 23 - Leigh-Anne, 23 - Perrie, 24 - Jesy)
Hosted by Chris Ramsey, Little Mix The Search continues Saturday nights on BBC One.
You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.