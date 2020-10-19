Celebs on the Farm series 3 confirmed to air on MTV

A new batch of celebrities will head to work on a farm for a new series of Celebs On The Farm.

The show sees famous faces put through their paces by farmer Chris Jeffery, teaching all you need to know about farming to eight celebrities.

Hosted by Stephen Bailey, the celebs will once again have to take on a series of farming challenges from herding sheep to mucking out stables. Other tasks in past series have included carrying out maintenance, handling cows and dealing with chickens.

At the end of each day, one celebrity contestant will be named the 'Best in Show' but one other will be sacked and told to go home.

Celebs On The Farm previously aired two series on 5Star but will move to MTV for its third series.

A line up for series 3 and an air date have yet to be confirmed.

The stars of the first series were TOWIE stars Bobby Norris and Megan McKenna, dancer Louie Spence, Gogglebox's Sandi Bogle, Olympic Judo athlete Ashley McKenzie, former Strictly pro Gleb Savchenko, actress Lorraine Chase and Ex on the Beach star Charlotte Dawson.

The line up for 2019 featured TOWIE's James 'Arg' Argent, Love Island's Hayley Hughes, ex-Shameless actress Tina Malone, Benidorm star Crissy Rock, champion boxer Charlie Edwards, model Caprice and Paralympian Kadeena Cox MBE, former footballer Paul Merson, Ibiza Weekender rep David Potts and ex Strictly professional Artem Chigvintsev.

Gemma Hewlett, VP of digital channels at ViacomCBS Networks UK (VCN UK), said: “With Stephen at the helm, the series will continue to maintain all of the warmth and humour that current fans adore, while bringing in a range of familiar faces that will appeal to a MTV audience.”

The first two series of Celebs On The Farm can be streamed online via My5.tv here.