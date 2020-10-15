The Apprentice 2020 episodes from new Best Bit series

The Apprentice 2020 has arrived with a special Best Bits series.

This year's main series has been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

It was announced in June that the show would not be airing at all this year.

Instead, a six-part series of Best Bits is airing on BBC One at 9PM On Thursday nights. You can also watch and catch up online via the BBC iPlayer here.

The Apprentice Best Bits episodes

Episode 1 - October 1 - Most Memorable Characters

This episode looks back fondly at the bossy boots, the wheeler dealers, the jokers and the walking egos that we’ve loved and sometimes loved to loath.

Episode 2 - October 8 - Celebrity Specials

A look back at the famous faces that braved the boardroom of doom in the name of charity, including Karren Brady's debut on the show

Episode 3 - October 15 - Foreign Tasks

Reminisce at 15 years of globetrotting antics and what it takes to do business abroad, Apprentice-style.

Episode 4 - October 22 - Advertising Tasks

The highs and lows of Lord Sugar’s favourite task and a lesson on how to get ahead in advertising, Apprentice style.

Episode 5 - October 29 - Interviews

This episode looks back at the most terrifying job interview process on telly and a helpful guide on how to survive it.

Details about further episodes are to be confirmed,

When will The Apprentice be back?

As for when The Apprentice will return with its main series, there's no word yet.

A statement from the show's producers said previously: "Sadly we have decided to postpone The Apprentice for 2020.

"Production safety and the wellbeing of everyone involved in the show is our number one priority."

With filming yet to start, it's likely that the show will take a whole year off and not return until autumn 2021.

Lord Sugar previously revealed on Twitter: "The BBC has a selection of candidates ready to go from the last recruitment process in March. They will be called on once we have the green sign to start filming @bbcapprentice."

With The Apprentice not making it to screens this year it's the first time since 2005 without a series airing.

Picture: BBC