The Only Way Is Essex celebrates its 10th anniversary this weekend with a special episode.

The Only Way Is Essex officially turns ten years old with its latest instalment on Sunday, October 11 at 9PM on ITV.

There's plenty of drama and the return of some very familiar faces.

Narrator Denise van Outen will step out onto screen for the first time to sit down for the episode; an anniversary extravaganza that marks exactly 10 years to the day since TOWIE arrived on our screens.

The hour-long nostalgic instalment remembers moments from the past decade, while catching up on the current happenings and drama gripping Essex.

Harry Derbidge will be seen gearing up for his forthcoming nuptials, as Amy tries on wedding dresses to wear to his wedding. Saffron puts Amy and Demi to the test to see which of the girls deserves the maid of honour top spot before Harry also bumps into ex Bobby after years of not seeing one another.

Chloe S reflects on her ten years in Essex with her family, as Frankie Essex and Charlie Sims make an appearance.

Her and Pete also come face-to-face for the first time since meeting with a couples’ coach, as Pete prepares to step away from the Essex scene for a while.

Meanwhile, Georgia and Chloe S catch up with new Mum Danielle Armstrong after giving birth to baby Orla.

And another familiar face Mario Falcone returns to Essex with his son and reminisces with the Sims’ siblings about life before fatherhood.

Georgia and Tommy make the move to their brand new home, as they look how far they’ve come since meeting in Ibiza six years ago. Yaz and Lockie’s relationship also continues going from strength to strength as the pair grow closer. Meanwhile, Lockie receives a video call from pal Elliot Wright.

Elsewhere, Diags reaches new heights as he ticks skydiving off his bucket list, and the entire crowd gather at the iconic Sugar Hut for a glamorous party.

The Only Way Is Essex continues Sunday at 9PM on ITVBe.

