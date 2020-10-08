Hollyoaks stars set for Celebrity Come Dine With Me special

Stars of Hollyoaks will take part in a Celebrity special of Come Dine With Me.

The show, to celebrate 25 years of Hollyoaks, will be stripped across the week on E4 from 19th October at 7.30PM.

Five past and present cast members will take it in turns to throw a three-course dinner party that none of them will ever forget. But this is no ordinary supper - as the guests are secretly scoring the host and at the end of the week the top-scoring host wins £1,000 for charity.

Brushing up on their dinner party skills are Gary Lucy, Ruby O’Donnell, Rishi Nair, Jorgie Porter and Jeremy Edwards. They’ll be dusting off the tableware and cooking up three delicious courses whilst hosting memorable dinner party entertainment in the hope of scooping the charity cash.

The five-part special will see Gary (Hollyoaks’ Luke Morgan) wing his way through an American Diner inspired party, whilst Jorgie - who has recently re-joined the Hollyoaks cast as Theresa McQueen - will transport us back to the 90s for her Hip-Hop night, serving sass and her posh version of beans on toast.

Ruby (Hollyoaks’ Peri Lomax) will jet us off to Ireland for the traditional Irish pub experience and Rishi (who plays Sami Maalik) will dish up drama and dinner on the set of Hollyoaks.

On the final night, it will be hosted by the man who started it all – Jeremy Edwards who played original Hollyoaks heartthrob Kurt Benson and is set to return to the soap this month. He’ll be rounding off the week with his 25th Anniversary celebration.

Whose food will get the big thumbs down and who will bag the £1,000 for charity?

Hollyoaks does Celebrity Come Dine With Me arrives on E4 from the 19th October at 7:30PM.