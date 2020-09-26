Little Mix: The Search proves a hit with viewers as it launches on BBC One

Little Mix The Search has proved an instant hit with viewers as it kicked off on BBC One tonight.

The new talent show follows Little Mix as they put together a number of groups in a bid to find a band to join them on their next tour.

The opening episode this evening saw Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock kick things off by auditioning singers for a new boy band.

Before the show started, the group tweeted: "We couldn't have done the last nine years without each other. Which is why it's SO EXCITING that we can put together some new groups #LittleMixTheSearch"

The show received a positive response from those watching, with many praising Little Mix as judges.

Radio DJ Sara Cox (@sarajcox) wrote: "#LittleMixTheSearch is actually really really good. @BBCOne now. Can’t not like these young women choosing these talented young lads. Really funny, warm & kind."

TV blogger Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) commented: "This show works because @LittleMix actually have individual personalities. #LittleMixTheSearch"

Another Twitter user posted: "#LittleMixTheSearch is my favourite Talent show ever! I love how real the show is you can clearly tell the girls care for each person and how friendly the show is!"

A second added: "Ok I know the point of #LittleMixTheSearch is to find talent but @LittleMix are making me laugh SO much!"

And a third wrote: "I am OBSESSED with how good #LittleMixTheSearch is. This is STUNNING. Look out, here’s your new winners of talent show judge at next years NTAs. @LittleMix"

As the first episode came to a close, Little Mix tweeted: "SO. MANY. AMAZING. AUDITIONS. We were spoilt for choice for the boyband @LMTheSearch #LittleMixTheSearch"

Little Mix The Search continues Sunday night at 6:45PM on BBC One.

Episodes are also available to watch online and catch up via BBC iPlayer.