The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice is back for 2020 - here's all you need to know.

As The Great British Bake Off triumphantly returns to our screens, An Extra Slice is back to bring us more treats from the tent.

Each week host Jo Brand welcomes a panel of celebrity Bake Off fans to unpack the best bits from the show, as well as unseen footage and an exclusive interview with the latest baker to have left the tent.

Alongside Jo, comedian Tom Allen will join the show weekly with a selection of home bakers presenting their creations.

Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice airs Friday nights at 8PM on Channel 4 from September 25.

Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice episodes and guests

Episode 1 - September 25

In the first episode of the new series, Jo welcomes presenter AJ Odudu and An Extra Slice favourite Richard Osman to discuss the new bubble of bakers and get stuck into Cake Week. Comedian and Extra Slice regular Tom Allen has invited an array of home bakers to bravely present him with their delights.

Episode 2 - October 2

In week 2, Jo is joined by judge Prue Leith, comedian Phil Wang and Bake Off fan Stephen Mangan to snap up the best bits of Biscuit Week and exciting extra footage. The home bakers keep a safe distance from Tom Allen's prying eyes and Jo looks at what delights and frights viewers have been baking in their kitchens.

Episode 3 - October 9

For week 3, Jo is joined by judge Paul Hollywood, presenter and comedian Judi Love and comedian Aisling Bea to discuss the best bits from the week and take a look at some exclusive unseen footage from the show. Plus, Tom Allen invites a select group of home bakers to show off their skills, while Jo rifles through photos of the curious monstrosities viewers have created in their kitchens.

Details on further episodes are to be confirmed.

Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice airs Friday nights at 8PM on Channel 4. You can watch episodes online and catch up via All 4 here.

Meanwhile Great British Bake Off airs Tuesday nights at 8PM and can be watched online here.

Picture: Channel 4