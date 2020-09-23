Little Mix promise some 'HUGE' performances on Little Mix: The Search

Little Mix have teased more details about their upcoming talent show Little Mix: The Search.

Launching this Saturday (September 26) at 7PM On BBC One, the show will see the group creating bands and becoming mentors to a new wave of talent.

The bands will gain access to Little Mix’s inner circle who have contributed to their phenomenal success, including creative directors, vocal coaches, music directors, choreographers and producers.

In the live shows one group will be crowned the winners and join Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock on their next tour.

Teasing what's to come, Jade shared this week: "There’ll be a few surprises. It’s six completely different bands, different genres, and they’ll each bring their own thing, and each be in control of what they want to do.

"Oh and defo expect some Little Mix performances!"

Leigh-Anne added: "They’re gonna be massive! We’re excited because the performances are gonna be HUGE."

Meanwhile, speaking about filming the pre-recorded audition stages, Leigh-Anne shared: It was really fun. It was actually amazing to know all these incredible singers wanted to be on our show. We were really happy with the talent we found.

Jade commented: "It was really bizarre being on the other side of it and having to judge people. It was very emotional knowing you’ve had to let someone down. At the time when you get a no it can feel the worst thing ever.

"It was emotionally draining going home knowing you’ve let someone down. But at the same time, it’s amazing when you find insanely talented people so it's rewarding at the same time."

And Perrie revealed: "I went into this saying I just wanted to be true to myself. There were times when people would fight hard for their place and I'd think - go on then!

"I wish I’d been more stern but it’s hard when you see how much they want it. Certain people won me over, but deep down I knew it wasn't right."

Little Mix The Search begins on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Saturday night at 7PM.

Episodes continue Saturday AND Sunday nights.