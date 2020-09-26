tellymix
Little Mix The Search spoilers: Get a first look at the opening episodes!

Posted by Josh Darvill
Little Mix The Search - generics

Here's a sneak peek at the opening episodes of Little Mix The Search as it launches this weekend.

The new series sees Little Mix creating six different bands to follow in their footsteps and become the next global superstars.

The talented hopefuls are auditioned individually, before being put through their paces alongside their competitors. Only the most impressive will make it through to the final line-up, to battle it out in the performance shows.

The winning band will join Little Mix on their next UK tour.

But it all starts in the audition room where contestants must get at least three yeses from Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

See some of the acts hoping to make the bands this weekend below...

Little Mix: The Search begins 7PM on Saturday night, September 26, on BBC One and iPlayer and continues at 6:45PM on Sunday, September 27.

Talis

Talis

 

Lee

Zeekay

Zeekay

 

Elliot

Elliot

 

Adam

Adam

 

Kaci

Kaci

 

Billy & Louie

Rosie

Rosie

 

Promise

Promise

 

Melina

Melina

 

Arun

Arun

 

Little Mix The Search airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

You can watch and catch up on episodes online via BBC iPlayer.

Pictures: Modest TV/BBC/Kieron McCarron

