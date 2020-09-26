Little Mix The Search spoilers: Get a first look at the opening episodes!

Here's a sneak peek at the opening episodes of Little Mix The Search as it launches this weekend.

The new series sees Little Mix creating six different bands to follow in their footsteps and become the next global superstars.

The talented hopefuls are auditioned individually, before being put through their paces alongside their competitors. Only the most impressive will make it through to the final line-up, to battle it out in the performance shows.

The winning band will join Little Mix on their next UK tour.

But it all starts in the audition room where contestants must get at least three yeses from Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

See some of the acts hoping to make the bands this weekend below...

Little Mix: The Search begins 7PM on Saturday night, September 26, on BBC One and iPlayer and continues at 6:45PM on Sunday, September 27.

Talis

Lee

Zeekay

Elliot

Adam

Kaci

Billy & Louie

Rosie

Promise

Melina

Arun

Little Mix The Search airs Saturday and Sunday nights on BBC One.

You can watch and catch up on episodes online via BBC iPlayer.

Pictures: Modest TV/BBC/Kieron McCarron