Little Mix have announced UK tour dates for 2021 - here's all the information you need.
The biggest girl group of the moment, Little Mix have revealed a huge list of headline shows for next year with The Confetti Tour. Tickets are on sale now HERE.
The Confetti Tour is named after the group's upcoming sixth studio album which you can pre-order online here. It's released November 6.
The tour will start in Dublin, Ireland in April before moving to Belfast and across the rest of the UK concluding in Manchester in May.
Tickets went on general sale this morning, Friday, September 25.
Little Mix tour dates
Here's the full list of Little Mix's 2021 tour dates, venues and locations
28th Apr 2021 - 3 ARENA DUBLIN
Book tickets here
1st May 2021 - SSE ARENA BELFAST
Book tickets here
4th May 2021 - M&S BANK ARENA LIVERPOOL
Book tickets here
5th May 2021 - FLYDSA ARENA SHEFFIELD
Book tickets here
7th May 2021 - UTILITA ARENA NEWCASTLE
Book tickets here
8th May 2021 - UTILITA ARENA NEWCASTLE
Book tickets here
10th May 2021 - MOTORPOINT ARENA CARDIFF
Book tickets here
11th May 2021 - FIRST DIRECT ARENA LEEDS
Book tickets here
13th May 2021 - THE O2 LONDON
Book tickets here
14th May 2021 - THE O2 LONDON
Book tickets here
17th May 2021 - MOTORPOINT ARENA NOTTINGHAM
Book tickets here
20th May 2021 - RESORTS WORLD ARENA BIRMINGHAM
Book tickets here
21st May 2021 - RESORTS WORLD ARENA BIRMINGHAM
Book tickets here
24th May 2021 - THE SSE HYDRO GLASGOW
Book tickets here
25th May 2021 - THE SSE HYDRO GLASGOW
Book tickets here
28th May 2021 - AO ARENA MANCHESTER
Book tickets here
29th May 2021 - AO ARENA MANCHESTER
Book tickets here
Little Mix tour tickets
Following a ticket pre-sale, remaining tickets for all the shows went on general sale at Friday, September 25 at 9AM.
You can buy tickets from Ticketmaster.co.uk where both standard tickets and VIP packages are available.
Little Mix said: "Who’s ready for the CONFETTI TOUR 2021 Confetti ball The thought of getting back on stage and seeing your faces means the world to us, we cannot wait!"
Little Mix will be joined on their tour by the winners of their brand new talent show, Little Mix The Search.
The BBC One series, which starts this month, will welcome incredibly talented singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands.
This article contains affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission on any sales of products or services purchased via this page. Please note that this article was written independently and the editorial content is not impacted by these links.