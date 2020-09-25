Little Mix have announced UK tour dates for 2021 - here's all the information you need.

The biggest girl group of the moment, Little Mix have revealed a huge list of headline shows for next year with The Confetti Tour. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

The Confetti Tour is named after the group's upcoming sixth studio album which you can pre-order online here. It's released November 6.

The tour will start in Dublin, Ireland in April before moving to Belfast and across the rest of the UK concluding in Manchester in May.

Tickets went on general sale this morning, Friday, September 25.

Little Mix tour dates

Here's the full list of Little Mix's 2021 tour dates, venues and locations

28th Apr 2021 - 3 ARENA DUBLIN

1st May 2021 - SSE ARENA BELFAST

4th May 2021 - M&S BANK ARENA LIVERPOOL

5th May 2021 - FLYDSA ARENA SHEFFIELD

7th May 2021 - UTILITA ARENA NEWCASTLE

8th May 2021 - UTILITA ARENA NEWCASTLE

10th May 2021 - MOTORPOINT ARENA CARDIFF

11th May 2021 - FIRST DIRECT ARENA LEEDS

13th May 2021 - THE O2 LONDON

14th May 2021 - THE O2 LONDON

17th May 2021 - MOTORPOINT ARENA NOTTINGHAM

20th May 2021 - RESORTS WORLD ARENA BIRMINGHAM

21st May 2021 - RESORTS WORLD ARENA BIRMINGHAM

24th May 2021 - THE SSE HYDRO GLASGOW

25th May 2021 - THE SSE HYDRO GLASGOW

28th May 2021 - AO ARENA MANCHESTER

29th May 2021 - AO ARENA MANCHESTER

Little Mix tour tickets

Following a ticket pre-sale, remaining tickets for all the shows went on general sale at Friday, September 25 at 9AM.

You can buy tickets from Ticketmaster.co.uk where both standard tickets and VIP packages are available.

Little Mix said: "Who’s ready for the CONFETTI TOUR 2021 Confetti ball The thought of getting back on stage and seeing your faces means the world to us, we cannot wait!"

Little Mix will be joined on their tour by the winners of their brand new talent show, Little Mix The Search.

The BBC One series, which starts this month, will welcome incredibly talented singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands.

