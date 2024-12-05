Rivals renewed for second season on Disney+

The 80s are back, and so is the drama! Disney+ has officially renewed the hit series Rivals for a second season, following the runaway success of its debut.

Based on Dame Jilly Cooper’s beloved Rutshire Chronicles, the show has become an instant favourite, combining scandal, romance, and jaw-dropping moments set against the glamour and chaos of England’s independent TV scene in the 1980s.

Rivals brings to life the deliciously outrageous world of Rutshire, filled with unforgettable characters, power struggles, and plenty of shoulder pads.

The first season left fans on the edge of their seats with a dramatic cliff-hanger, making the announcement of a second season highly anticipated.

Dame Jilly Cooper, Executive Producer and Rivals author, commented: “Nearly 40 years after my novel Rivals was published, I’ve adored seeing the world fall in love with my beloved characters – Rutshire’s Finest.

“And it has been a fairytale come true working with Happy Prince and Disney+ on the first season. I’m orgasmic with excitement and cannot wait for the return of my superhero Rupert Campbell-Black and the rest of the characters in season two!”

Lee Mason, Executive Director of Scripted Originals, EMEA Disney+, added: “It’s been phenomenal seeing the reaction to Dame Jilly Cooper’s Rivals – this autumn’s most talked about series. We’re thrilled that existing fans of the novels, alongside those new to the Cooperverse, have taken the series to their hearts.

“I can’t wait to get back to Rutshire and see what exciting drama the Happy Prince team have in store for season two – bring on more romance, betrayal, and shoulder pads!”

The second season will continue streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

If you missed the first season, all episodes are available to stream now on Disney+.