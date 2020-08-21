Mario Falcone teases return to TOWIE for 10th anniversary

Mario Falcone has teased a return to The Only Way Is Essex for its upcoming 10th anniversary.

Appearing on FUBAR Radio this week, Mario spoke about the show's upcoming reunion.

Speaking to hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on Access All Areas, the 32-year-old acted coy when asked whether he’d be making a return for the show’s 10th anniversary: “The conversation’s been had.

"Obviously, look, I love TOWIE. It was a big part of my life. I was there from right at the beginning, so the conversation has been had about being part of the 10 year anniversary. That’s all I can say really, the conversation’s been had."

While he kept his cards close to his chest, Mario added: “I think you probably will see me on there!”

Mario may not be the only Falcone who may be appearing in the celebratory series, as when asked if his son Parker (1) would be joining him, he revealed: “Yeah definitely. He’s the best thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’m so proud of him.

"There’s not many things in my life that I’m very, very proud of… Parker’s so cute man. I think you just need it for your ratings!

"I would say he’d be like the me of the show back in the day but I hate to say it, he’d probably be like the Mark Wright!”

Mario went on to reflect on his time on TOWIE with then girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh.

Speaking of his glory days, he said: “So obviously I did in my eyes my eighteen to twenty-eight, thirty the right way and I did very, very well. The girl part was fun but it had to come to an end!

"I’ve got a lot of good stories for Parker when he’s older. I can guide him very well when he’s on the pull.

"I’ll be at Sugarhut behind him on his table being like ‘go talk to that one. This is what you wanna say!’”

TOWIE will be back on ITVBe later this year.