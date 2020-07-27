Celebs Go Virtual Dating has arrived! Here's how to watch on TV and catch up on the latest episodes online.

The new spin-off series to Celebs Go Dating kicked off on July 27 on E4.

Names taking part in the special series are Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry, reality star Pete Wicks, Love Island's Shaughna Phillips and rugby player and Celebrity X Factor star Levi Davis.

The celebrities will be set up on a series of dates, either remotely from home, or outdoors adhering to social distancing guidelines.

When is Celebs Go Virtual Dating on TV?

Unlike the main series which airs nightly Celebs Go Virtual Dating will air once a week.

Episodes will air at 10PM on E4 on Monday nights from July 27. The next episode will air on August 3. The series will run for five episodes.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 E4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 Celebs Go Virtual Dating page.

Watch Celebs Go Dating's past series

While the next main season of Celebs Go Dating has been postponed, you can watch past series online now for free.

At the time of writing, all episodes of Celebs Go Dating are available to catch up (for UK viewers) via All 4.

Celebs Go Dating first started in 2016 with a one-off series of 15 episodes. Since then, the show has aired two series a year, each with 20 episodes. That means over 100 episodes are available to catch up on!

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.

It's expected that Celebs Go Dating will return with a new series in 2021.