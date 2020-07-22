Who's on Celebrity MasterChef tonight? Heat 4 line up of celebrities revealed

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 continues tonight (July 22) - which celebrities are on the line up?

Celebrity MasterChef welcomes familiar faces from the world of sport, show business, music and drama to chop, slice and sizzle their way to the trophy.

John Torode and Gregg Wallace return to judge as they whittle down the twenty celebrity contestants to one Celebrity MasterChef 2020 champion.

Who's on Celebrity MasterChef tonight?

Tonight sees the fourth and final heat of the series.

The five celebrities on the line up are tennis coach and the mother of Andy and Jamie Murray Judy Murray, actress and comedian Crissy Rock, TOWIE star Pete Wicks, broadcaster Riyadh Khalaf and gold medal winning Olympic rower Sir Matthew Pinsent.

Episodes will air Wednesday July 22 at 9PM, on BBC One with further episodes on Thursday July 23 at 8PM and Friday, July 24 at 8PM.

You'll be able to watch online as episodes air and catch up for 30 days via the BBC iPlayer.

In the first episode of this week's heat, the celebrities face the regular challenge of the MasterChef Market.

With the best quality produce from across the world, including meat, fish, fruit, vegetables, nuts, pulses, herbs and spices, the celebs must invent and cook one dish that will show the judges they have potential.

Next the celebs split into two groups as they face working in a professional restaurant kitchen. Crissy, Matthew and Pete head to Sam’s Riverside, while Judy and Riyadh go to Scully to cook a busy lunchtime service.

They then head back to the MasterChef kitchen to impress John and Gregg with their own creations before one celebrity is sent home.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One.