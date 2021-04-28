Kevin Clifton won't rule out a return to Strictly Come Dancing

Kevin Clifton has said he wouldn't rule out a return to Strictly Come Dancing.

Kevin announced last March he was to leave Strictly after seven years as a pro dancer.

Advertisements

And while the pro line up for this year's show has already been confirmed, Kevin hasn't ruled out a possible return in future.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain: "Who knows if I’ll go back to Strictly, never say never.

"I think if I’ve learned anything, it's that you never close the door. You just don’t know how things are going to go."

He added: "I thought I was going to be on stage all year and then all of a sudden that’s not happening any more."

Kevin was on the show to reveal his newest project - a role in Jeff Wayne's The War of the Worlds musical 2022 tour.

He said: “It's been mad because there has been so many different projects I was involved with but they kept getting moved back or cancelled.

"I can finally say that I'm joining the cast of Jeff Wayne's musical version of The War of the Worlds for their big arena tour in 2022.

Advertisements

"It's a massive production with fire and lasers and a big Martian spaceship, a bridge that goes right across the audience of the arena that I'm going to be running across," added Kevin.

Kevin announced his exit from Strictly last March.

He said at the time: "To the entire Strictly family, The past 7 years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life. I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.

"Since first being called 'Kevin From Grimsby' by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley.

"After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career."

The Strictly team said in a statement: "Kevin has been such a brilliant part of Strictly for the past seven years.

"From reaching the Final an impressive five times, to lifting the Glitterball with Stacey Dooley in 2018, he has provided the show with some fantastic moments, through his exceptional talent as a dancer and choreographer.

Advertisements

"He will be hugely missed by fans and by his Strictly Family.

"He will always be our Kevin from Grimsby."