JLS recording new music after announcing comeback tour

X Factor stars JLS have revealed they are working on new music.

JLS - made up of Aston Merrygold, Oritsé Williams, Marvin Humes and JB Gill - rose to fame on Series 5 of The X Factor in 2008.

After six years together, they went on a break in 2013 but are now reuniting for their huge comeback tour with tickets on sale now.

Alongside the tour dates, the group are also recording new music after signing a new record deal with BMG.

Oritse Williams told The Sun newspaper: “We’re putting together an album and a couple of singles. It feels like the time is right.

“And whatever this next chapter for us brings, JLS chapter two is very exciting. We get to be musicians and experiment in the studio and figure out what our sound is, because we don’t know what the JLS sound is in 2021.”

Marvin added: “We have got three, possibly four, tracks already down. In our opinion they are very good and when BMG heard those records and offered us a deal, we couldn’t refuse."

And while there's currently no date for an album release, Oritse assured fans: “We’re here to stay. We’re back. This is a comeback, this isn’t just reuniting.”

After delays due to the pandemic, the group will be performing across the UK and Ireland later this year with tickets on sale here.

For now, you can get your JLS fix with their performance on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway in the video below...