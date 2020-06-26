Davina McCall spills on series 2 of The Masked Singer UK

Davina McCall has shared the first details on The Masked Singer's return.

ITV confirmed that The Masked Singer UK will return for series 2 next year after proving a hit with its first outing earlier in 2020.

The bizarre singing show, which is based on a South Korean television series, sees famous faces competing to put on the best musical performance while keeping their identity hidden.

Davina is one of the four panellists on the show alongside Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Ken Jeong who try to guess who's behind the mask.

Speaking about series 2, Davina told her podcast Making The Cut: “It’s coming back! We are going to start filming in September or October.”

Originally due to film without an audience, Davina suggested that updated government guidelines may change things.

She explained: “The audience situation will be easier with a one-metre rule.

"But things are changing so rapidly now with the easing that September is a lifetime away.

“It may well be that social distancing has gone out the window by that point.”

The first ever British series saw Queen Bee crowned the winner before being unmasked as Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts.

She beat Hedgehog in the final, with his identity revealed as comedian and actor Jason Manford.

Octopus finished in third place, unmasked as super star classical singer Katherine Jenkins

More celebrity contestants who took part throughout the series included CeeLo Green, Denise Van Outen, Patsy Palmer and Kelis

The Masked Singer will air on ITV in 2021.

For now, you can watch The Masked Singer US's second season on Saturday nights on ITV from June 6.

Picture credit: © ITV/Bandicoot TV