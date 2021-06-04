Celebrity Gogglebox is back for 2021 - here's how to watch online and the line up of celebrities who are on the cast.

Following on from its last outing last year, a third series of Celebrity Gogglebox aired this summer Channel 4.

Celebrity Gogglebox series 3 will run for eight episodes from Friday, 4 June.

Here's the full rolling cast of famous faces who will be appearing on the Gogglebox sofa over the latest series...

Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 line up

The celebrities on the latest Celebrity Gogglebox cast include...

Actress Maureen Lipman and actor Gyles Brandreth

Actress Denise Van Outen and her partner Ted (Eddie) Boxshall.

Husband and wife TV personalities Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv.

Happy Mondays stars Shaun Ryder and Bez

Comedians Mo Gilligan and Babatúndé Aléshé

Love Island host and narrator (and couple), Laura Whitmore and Iain Stirling

Singer Martin Kemp and DJ son Roman Kemp

Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and brother Andy

Clare Balding and wife Alice Arnold

Spice Girl star Melanie C and brother Paul

The Voice stars Anne-Marie and Sir Tom Jones

Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie

Football pundits Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards

Actresses Sunetra Sarker and Georgia Taylor

Chris Eubank Sr and Chris Eubank Jr

They will turn their hand to being the country’s most opinionated viewers for a brand new series.

From Saturday night entertainment juggernauts to the week's biggest news stories, from hard-hitting documentary series to gritty drama, Celebrity Gogglebox offers sharp, insightful, funny and sometimes emotional critiques of popular and topical TV shows, sparking debate and giving the audience the chance to share those 'we said that!' moments with some of their favourite celebrities.

Watch Celebrity Gogglebox online

You can watch episodes of Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 online on catch up via the All 4 player where series 1 and 2 are also currently available in full.

There's also new spin-off Celebrity Gogglebox USA which recently aired on E4. You can watch online here which stars including Meghan Trainor, Rob Lowe and Raven-Symoné.

Meanwhile, you can catch up on past episodes of the main Gogglebox series online via the All4 Player.

Gogglebox is expected to return later this year.