Little Mix The Search to start in the autumn - watch a first look

Little Mix The Search will begin on BBC One this autumn, it's been confirmed.

The new talent show was first confirmed by the BBC last year.

The series will welcome singers to become members of all-female, all-male or mixed bands mentored by Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Those groups will also get help and support from expert vocal coaches, song writers, producers and stylists.

Hosted by Chris Ramsey, the show was originally due to launch in April but was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Now Little Mix have confirmed the series will air this autumn on BBC One with an exact start date to be confirmed.

Ahead of the premiere, a first teaser video has been revealed which you can watch below...

Perrie said: “We can’t wait for everyone to finally see what we’ve been working on because it’s so good! This show is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time.”

Jade added: “The auditions were great fun to film. So much talent auditioned for the show that it was genuinely tough to decide who should go through. There are lots of twists and turns.”

Last December saw Jesy teased details about what to expect from the series.

In an interview with the Metro newspaper, Jesy confidently declared the series would be "f***ing amazing", revealing that Little Mix would be "performing every night".

As for what she is hoping to see from the acts, Jesy said she was after "something completely different".

Jesy said: "I think there is such a stigma with bands, which is such a shame. I love bands. I am so waiting for another band to absolutely smash it. I still think there is the possibility of that happening, especially with K-pop and all of that.

"I would like another boy group. I’d like an R’n’B boy group that are soulful and can dance. And another girl group would be sick. We are out here on our own. I want them to be able to dance, sing, harmonies — the full works."