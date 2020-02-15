The winner of The Masked Singer has been revealed in tonight's final results.

The Masked Singer UK has seen a crop of 12 celebrities go head to head as they sing all while keeping their faces hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

A panel made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong, together with a studio audience, rank the performances all while trying to uncover the identity of the mystery singers.

Saturday's latest episode (February 15) saw the remaining three mystery celebrities face off in the grand final: Octopus, Hedgehog, and Queen Bee.

Who's behind the mask?

At the end of the eighth and final show Queen Bee was crowned the winner before being unmasked as Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts.

They beat Hedgehog in the final, with his identity revealed as comedian and actor Jason Manford.

Octopus finished in third place, unmasked as super star classical singer Katherine Jenkins.

In the episode, the remaining three celebrities started their fight for the crown with a brand new performance each.

After every song, the panel gave their opinions on both the performance and their best guesses on who was behind the mask.

Then after all the performances the studio audience voted for their favourite where Octopus received the fewest votes. She was therefore eliminated and removed her mask to reveal her identity as Welsh opera singer Katherine Jenkins.

The remaining two masked singers - Queen Bee and Hedgehog - returned to sing again before another audience vote.

With the most votes, Queen Bee was crowned the winner. Hedgehog was first to unveil his true identity as comic Jason Manford before Queen Bee was revealed as singer Nicola Roberts.

The Masked Singer results

Recap the full results from the series below...

Episode 7: Saturday 8 February: CeeLo Green (Monster) leaves the competition.​

Episode 7: Saturday 8 February: Denise Van Outen (Fox) leaves the competition.​

Episode 6: Saturday 1 February: Jake Shears (Unicorn) leaves the competition.

Episode 6: Saturday 1 February: Skin (Duck) leaves the competition.

Episode 5: Saturday 25 January: Kelis (Daisy) leaves the competition.

Episode 4: Saturday 18 January: Teddy Sheringham (Tree) leaves the competition.

Episode 3: Saturday 11 January: Justin Hawkins (Chameleon) leaves the competition.

Episode 2: Sunday 5 January: Alan Johnson (Pharoah) leaves the competition.

Episode 1: Saturday 4 January: Patsy Palmer (Butterfly) leaves the competition.

The Masked Singer has reportedly already been renewed for a second series.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.