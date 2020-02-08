The Masked Singer is back at 7PM on ITV tonight with these acts and songs.

The Masked Singer is the new and surprising singing show that asks - who is behind the mask?

So far seven of the twelve mystery celebrities have had their identities revealed.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, tonight (February 8) sees the penultimate of the competition as the remaining five mystery celebrities perform..

They'll again be singing for the panel - this week made up of regulars Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong - as well as a studio audience who will rank the performances while guessing who’s behind the mask.

More clues will be given out and this week is another DOUBLE elimination with two celebrities leaving and having their identities unmasked.

The results will leave just three masked celebs going forward to next week's final where one will be crowned the first winner of The Masked Singer UK.

For now, here's a rundown of who's performing tonight, their song choices and the most recent clues...

The Masked Singer line up, songs and latest clues

Queen Bee

Clue: Of all her friends she's the "joker of the pack"

Song choice: Greatest Love Of All - Whitney Houston - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Hedgehog

Clue: Once had a job that meant he died at 8.30 every night

Song choice: Chandelier - Sia - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Fox

Clue: For 30 years has been collecting tea pots

Song choice: Holding Out For A Hero - Bonnie Tyler - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Monster

Clue: His hero is Tony Hadley

Song choice: Do You Really Want To Hurt Me - Culture Club - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Octopus

Clues: Loves weight training

Song choice: Somewhere - Barbra Streisand - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

The Masked Singer airs Saturday night at 7PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.