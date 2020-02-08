Two more contestants on The Masked Singer have been revealed - who is behind the Fox and Monster mask?

The Masked Singer UK sees a crop of celebrities compete as they attempt to put on the best musical performance while keeping their faces hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

An all star panel - made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong - and a studio audience vote for their favourite performances all while trying to correctly guess the identity of the mystery singers.

Tonight's latest episode saw the remaining five mystery celebrities face off again: Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox and Queen Bee.

Who's behind the mask?

At the end of the sixth show, two celebs were unmasked as it was revealed that the identity of Fox was actress, model and dancer Denise Van Outen, and Monster was American singer, songwriter and producer CeeLo Green.

Fox and Monster unmasked as Denise and CeeLo

In the episode, the remaining five celebrities battled it out with a brand new performance each.

After every song, the panel gave their opinions on both the performance and their best guesses on who was behind the mask.

Then after all the performances the studio audience voted for their favourite where Fox received the fewest votes. She was therefore eliminated and removed her mask to reveal her identity as star of stage and screen Denise Van Outen.

The remaining four masked singers returned to sing again before another audience vote.

With the fewest votes, Monster was the second to be eliminated tonight as he unmasked himself as international recording artist CeeLo Green.

The Masked Singer concludes next Saturday night at 7PM on ITV where the remaining three contestants will perform for the final time.

All three will finally be unmasked as the first winner of The Masked Singer UK is crowned.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.