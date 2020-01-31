The Masked Singer: Double elimination and new guest judges!

Kelly Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne join the panel of The Masked Singer on ITV this weekend.

The pair stand in for series regular Ken Jeong as guest judges as the competition enters its fifth week.

The Masked Singer UK continues this Saturday night on ITV at 7PM.

Kelly and Sharon will join Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall on the super star panel, attempting to guess the identity of the celebrities.

Kelly is no stranger to the show, taking part in Season 2 of the American version as Ladybug.

Currently seven mystery celebrities remain on the competition which sees familiar faces competing to put on the best musical performance all while keeping their identities hidden.

Those left on the first series of the UK show are Duck, Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Unicorn and Queen Bee.

Saturday night will see a double elimination as TWO singers have their real identities unmasked.

The celebrities will each be performing again for the panel and a studio audience who will rank the performances with those securing the fewest votes taking off their masks.

So far five celebrities have left the competition and had their identity unmasked.

Last Saturday (January 25) saw American singer-songwriter Kelis unveiled as Daisy while the week before (January 18) footballing legend Teddy Sheringham was revealed as Tree.

In Episode 3 (January 11), Justin Hawkins left the competition as Chameleon.

In Episode 2 on Sunday 5 January, Alan Johnson left the competition as Pharoah.

And in the first episode on Saturday 4 January, Patsy Palmer was eliminated as Butterfly.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.