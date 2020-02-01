Who is Octopus on The Masked Singer? Here's a recap of all the clues and best guesses so far.

The Masked Singer's first UK series is currently airing Saturday nights on ITV.

The wacky new show sees a crop of celebrities compete to be crowned the best music performer all while keeping their identities hidden behind an elaborate mask and costume.

One of the seven remaining contestants is Octopus - but who is behind the mask?

Octopus on The Masked Singer

The current most popular guesses for Octopus from viewers include Welsh opera singer Katherine Jenkins, Dannii or Kylie Minogue or 'One of the Pussycat Dolls'.

Clues so far have revealed that Octopus is "bubbly and always on the go" and "looks up to Naomi Campbell".

Octopus loves weight training, was involved in a record breaking deal and has a link to Jason Donovan.

In her latest performance, Octopus' song choice - which was revealed to be a clue to her identity - was Diamonds Are Forever by Shirley Bassey.

Other hints have suggested links to Emmerdale and possibly I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

For the time being, Octopus's true identity remains a mystery.

Alongside Octopus, the acts remaining on the 2020 series of The Masked Singer UK are Unicorn, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Duck and Queen Bee.

This Saturday night will see the sixth episode and it's a double elimination as two of the seven mystery contestants take off their mask.

Presented by Joel Dommett, The Masked Singer stars a panel made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and - this week - guest judges Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

The Masked Singer UK will be back on Saturday night at 7PM on ITV.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.