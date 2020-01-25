The Masked Singer UK is back on ITV tonight and here's a first look at one of the performances.

This weekend the remaining eight masked acts return to the stage to perform together for the same time.

They'll be competing to put on the best performance in a bid to avoid elimination and having their true identity revealed.

In this week's show, the songs performed will be a clue to the identity of the singer.

You can watch a first look at tonight's episode below as Duck takes everyone to church with a performance of Stormzy's Blinded By Your Grace.

But who could be behind the mask?

Current popular guesses include Spice Girl Mel C or Mel B

Clues given out have been "A real softie, although maybe you wouldn't think it", "Always been sporty and can surf", "Loves to speak different languages" and "Once had 850,000 people sing happy birthday to her and has sung happy birthday to a 'legend'."

The Masked Singer airs tonight (Saturday, January 25) at 7PM.

Also, joining the panel tonight is Donny Osmond. Donny has himself been a Masked Singer when he took part in the US show last year as The Peacock.

Now, he's stepping in to Ken Jeong's shoes for one week only as a guest detective alongside Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross.

Together with the studio audience they will rate the night's performances before one act is eliminated.

Only then will they take off their mask to reveal their true identity.

So far unmasked celebs have included footballing legend Teddy Sheringham, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins and EastEnder Patsy Palmer.

Joel Dommett hosts the show which continues Saturday nights.