The fifth contestant on The Masked Singer has been revealed - who is behind the Daisy mask?

In The Masked Singer, a cast of famous faces compete to put on the best musical performance all while keeping their true identities hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

An all star panel - made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and this week's guest judge Donny Osmond - and a live studio audience vote for their favourite performances all while trying to guess the identity of the singers.

Tonight's fifth episode saw the remaining eight mystery celebrities face off again: Duck, Daisy, Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Unicorn and Queen Bee.

Who's behind the mask?

At the end of the fifth show, it was revealed that the identity of Daisy was American singer, songwriter and chef Kelis.

Kelis as Daisy

After her exit, Kelis said: "It was fun. If I were to do it all over again, I definitely would have done something a little more dramatic or elaborate because that’s me, but it was cute and definitely did its job!"

Asked why she took part, Kelis replied: "My two boys. They really were the main reason. They thought it was the coolest thing in the world. So I did it for them."

In the episode, the remaining celebrities battled it out with a brand new performance each.

After every song, the panel gave their opinions on both the performance and their best guesses on who was behind the mask.

Then after all the performances the studio audience voted for their favourite with Fox, Duck, Octopus, Hedgehog, Queen Bee and Unicorn winning the most votes (in no particular order).

The two acts with the fewest votes - Daisy and Monster - went forward to the face off where the panel decided who would leave.

The panel voted to keep Monster leaving Daisy to be eliminated and taking off their mask to reveal their identity as recording artist Kelis.

Rita had correctly guessed Kelis however the other panellists guesses included Fleur East.

Duck, Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Unicorn and Queen Bee will go forward to next weekend's episode.

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday night at 7PM on ITV where the remaining seven contestants will perform again and one more will have their identity revealed.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.