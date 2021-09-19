Here's all we know so far about the return of The Apprentice to BBC One with a brand new series.

After no series in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic, The Apprentice is finally making its return to TV soon.

The Apprentice's new series will broadcast on BBC One in early 2022. While no exact start date has been announced just yet, Lord Sugar recently said the series was set to start "just after Christmas".

The latest instalment will see former winner Tim Campbell join as one of Lord Sugar's aides.

He will stand in for Claude Littner who cannot take part in the series because of medical reasons.

Tim Campbell will join Karren Brady with Lord Sugar saying: "My former winner Tim Campbell will step into Claude’s seat and be my eyes and ears as the candidates face a tough set of business challenges in the upcoming series."

It was Carina Lepore who won The Apprentice's latest series in 2019, securing investment in her artisan bakehouse.

Lord Sugar picked Carina to be his business partner ahead of Scarlett Allen-Horton who pitched her new recruitment agency. She received a £250,000 business investment and 50/50 partnership with the multi-millionaire business mogul.

Carina Sian joined a long list of winners including Sian Gabbidon, 2017's double champions Sarah Lynn and James White, Alana Spencer, Mark Wright, Dr Leah Totton, Ricky Martin and Thomas Pellereau.

All of their businesses now has its £250,000 cash injection, who will be next?

In the meantime, the BBC is said to have started work on a further two series of The Apprentice with Lord Sugar in charge.

Lord Sugar previously suggested he planned to step down after making it to twenty series.

"We would have been doing series 16 this year and I was happy to do four more," he said. "Of course, it is the BBC who will decide if they wish to do it.

"I fully understand they are in charge but if they wanted to do it, I think 20 years is a nice round figure."

For now, you can watch the latest series of The Apprentice on BBC iPlayer here.

A six-part best bits special is also available featuring highlights from the past 12 series.