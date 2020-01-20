The Masked Singer UK: Could Hedgehog be Jason Manford?

Jason Manford has spoken out on rumours that he is the Hedgehog on The Masked Singer.

New series The Masked Singer sees a cast of celebs compete to put on the best musical performance all while their hiding their identity behind elaborate masks and costumes.

One of the characters on the show is Hedgehog, a homely creature who is most active at night.

Clues on the show to Hedgehog's identity have included him being more introverted than people might expect, a self-confessed workaholic and that he once had a job that meant he died at 8.30 every night.

Jason Manford has proved a popular guess with both viewers and the show's panel, made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong.

Speaking about the speculation on ITV's Good Morning Britain, Jason said: "I don't want to spoil the show by saying no but - no.

"My own kids asked me as well!"

However fans of the show aren't convinced by Jason's denial.

One wrote on Twitter: "You sit on a throne of masked lies Jason Manford.. If he’s not hedgehog then I’m questioning everything I’ve ever been told"

Other popular guesses for Hedgehog's identity include Michael Ball and Alfie Boe.

With the Hedgehog still in the competition, his official identity will remain a mystery for now.

Meanwhile, viewers think they've cracked some of the identities of some of the other characters on the show too.

Fans are convinced Fox is Denise Van Outen after clues saying that she loved collecting teapots, a hobby which Denise had previously tweeted aout.

Other clues have linked Fox to to Strictly Come Dancing - which Denise has appeared on - and having an "award winning body", with fans pointing out that Denise was previously named 'Rear Of The Year' in 1999.

A lot of viewers also think Queen Bee is Welsh singer and actress Charlotte Church.

But she responded to the trending topic, tweeting defiantly: "I'm definitely not the bee, repeat NOT the bee."

Charlotte then added in a follow up message: "I'm not on that bloody show!"

The Masked Singer UK continues Saturday nights on ITV.