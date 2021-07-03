When is the next episode of Love Island 2021 on TV? Here's all you need to know about the show on ITV2.

The brand new series of Love Island started in June.

Back in sunny Spain after a year Love Island has welcomed a new batch of singletons to compete in the ultimate game of love.

As they flirt, date, break up and make up the Islanders will be trying to capture the hearts of each other - and the nation - as the viewers decide their favourite couple and declare them the Love Island series 7 winners.

Love Island 2021 next episode

The next episode of Love Island is on Sunday, 4 July on ITV2 at 9PM.

There will be no new episode tonight (Saturday, 3 July) but instead a special 'Unseen bits' episode will air at 10PM. The hour-long show will offer a round-up of everything that has been happening in the villa over the past week.

The number of episodes for the current series has not yet been confirmed with a final date still to be announced.

The current series is hosted by Laura Whitmore who also fronts spin-off show After Sun live at 10PM on Sunday nights on ITV2.

How to watch Love Island online

You can watch episodes of Love Island online for free via the ITV Hub.

As well as being available online, the ITV Hub app allows you to catch up via iOS and via Android devices.

You can also watch via Amazon Video Prime with ITV Hub+.

Meanwhile past series are available on ITV Hub as well as BritBox here.