The Masked Singer spoilers! Tonight's line up and songs - plus the latest clues!

The Masked Singer is back at 7PM on ITV tonight with these acts and songs.

The Masked Singer is the surreal and surprising singing show that asks - who is behind the mask?

So far three of the twelve mystery celebrities have had their identities revealed.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, tonight (January 18) sees round four of the competition as another five mystery celebrities perform for the second time.

They'll again be singing for the panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong together with the studio audience who will rank the performances as well as guessing who’s behind the mask.

More clues will be given out as each mystery celebrity reveals two lies and a truth about their true identity.

At the end of the episode, one more celebrity will be eliminated and take off their mask.

For now, here's a rundown of who's performing tonight, their song choices and the most recent clues...

The Masked Singer line up, songs and latest clues

Daisy

Most recent clue: Likes to relax by fishing

Song choice: I Can't Make You Love Me - Bonnie Raitt - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Fox

Most recent clue: For 30 years has been collecting tea pots

Song choice: On The Radio - Donna Summer - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Monster

Most recent clue: His hero is Tony Hadley

Song choice: Can't Help Falling In Love - Elvis Presley - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Octopus

Most recent clue: Loves weight training

Song choice: Splish Splash - Bobby Darin - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Tree

Most recent clue: Has never performed before on the stage but is doing the show for his kids.

Song choice: Lovely Day - Bill Withers - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

The Masked Singer airs Saturday night at 7PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.