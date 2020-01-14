Davina McCall reveals one The Masked Singer act is hiding a big surprise

Davina McCall has dropped a bombshell about one of the acts on The Masked Singer.

The wacky new ITV series sees a line up of celebrities competing to put on the best musical performance all while hidden behind masks and costumes.

They must impress the studio audience and a panel made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong in order to avoid elimination and having their identity revealed.

Appearing on ITV's This Morning, Davina has let slip that one act is hiding a big surprise.

She explained: "You will have a moment, I'm not sure which episode it's in, it might be four or five, where someone is holding back.

"I mean I've got goosebumps talking about it.

"There is moment in one of the shows where we wall went 'What?!' Suddenly this voice came out and we were just like 'Woah!'"

Meanwhile, Davina revealed the lengths that were taken to keep the identity of celebrities a secret.

She shared: "They arrive in blacked out cars, they go to the back. When I get dropped off, I'm not allowed past a certain point.

"And when they walk out of their dressing rooms, they've got a visor on and it says don't talk to me."

Davina continued: "The level of secrecy is insane. The celebrities and the judges and presenters were always kept apart in two completely different areas.

"Very few people in the whole crew, out of all the cameramen and floor managers, knew their true identity."

And asked if she ever took part as a contestant, what her character costume would be, Davina quipped: "Obviously a cougar. Very tight costume."

The Masked Singer UK continues this Saturday night on ITV.

The 90 minute episode will see the next five mystery celebrities perform for a second time: Daisy, Fox, Monster, Octopus and Tree.

At the end of the episode, one of them will have their true identity revealed.