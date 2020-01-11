The third contestant on The Masked Singer has been revealed - who is behind the Chameleon mask?

In The Masked Singer, a line up of famous faces compete to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

A superstar panel - made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong - and a live studio audience vote for their favourite performances all while trying to guess the identity of the singers.

Tonight's third episode saw five mystery celebrities face off again: Queen Bee, Duck, Hedgehog, Unicorn and Chameleon.

Who's behind the mask?

At the end of the third show, it was revealed that the identity of Chameleon was Justin Hawkins from The Darkness.

Justin Hawkins as Chameleon

He said after the reveal: "I wanted to take part in something that would be slightly surreal, and the secrecy made it a very exciting. Like having an extra-musical affair.

"I was reluctant to commit to the recordings because I was supposed to be best man at a wedding in Australia, but it was too good to turn down. Haha!"

In the episode, the five celebrities battled it out with a brand new performance.

After each song, the panel offered up their opinions on the performance and their thoughts on who was behind the mask.

Then after all the performances the studio audience voted for their favourite of the performances with Queen Bee, Unicorn and Hedgehog winning the most votes (in no particular order).

The two acts with the fewest votes - Duck and Chameleon - went forward to the face off.

There, they each performed again before the panel decided which of the bottom two acts would be eliminated and leave the competition.

The panel voted to keep Duck leaving Chameleon to be eliminated and taking off their mask to reveal their identity as Justin Hawkins from The Darkness.

None of panel guessed correctly, with predictions including Richard Blackwood and Tom Daley.

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday night at 7PM on ITV.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.