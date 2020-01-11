The Masked Singer continues at 8:30PM on ITV tonight with these acts and songs.

The Masked Singer is the surreal and surprising singing show that asks - who is behind the mask?

So far two of the twelve mystery celebrities have had their identities revealed.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, tonight (January 11) sees round 3 of the competition as five mystery celebrities perform for the second time.

They'll again be performed for panellists Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong together with the studio audience who will rank the performances as well as guessing who’s behind the mask.

More clues will be given out as the celebrity singers try to throw them off the scent.

At the end of the episode, one more celebrity will have their true identity unmasked.

For now, here's a rundown of who's performing tonight, their song choices and the most recent clues...

The Masked Singer line up, songs and latest clues

Queen Bee

Most recent clue: Of all her friends she's the "joker of the pack"

Song choice: Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Hedgehog

Most recent clue: Once had a job that meant he died at 8.30 every night

Song choice: Shine - Take That - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Duck

Most recent clue: Used to be a long distance runner

Song choice: Livin On A Prayer - Bon Jovi - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Unicorn

Most recent clue: Flew on a private plane as a child

Song choice: Juice - Lizzo - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Chameleon

Most recent clue: Once provided the voice of a children's cartoon character

Song choice: Feel It Still - Portugal. The Man. - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

The Masked Singer airs Saturday night at 7PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.