Ibiza Weekender 2020 cast and spoilers from the new series

Ibiza Weekender is back for a brand new series in 2020 - here's all you need to know.

From when it airs on TV and who's on the cast, here's your full guide to Ibiza Weekender series 6.

Ibiza Weekender 2020 follows a lively group of new and returning holiday reps as they give their guests the time of their lives on this renowned holiday island.

With fixed rig cameras at the hotel, the series will capture all of the drama and reality as it unfolds. Expect high jinks, outrageous nights out and dramas around the clock.

Ibiza Weekender cast

Those on the cast will include head Rep David (El Jefe, ‘the boss’ in Spanish) together with regular reps Jordan Davies, Callum Izzard, Tasha (Tash) Kiran an Chloe Chaloner.

Series 6 will introduce two new reps: Welsh Riva Vatsaloo and London joker Jaden Richards.

Here's where to follow the reps on social media with their Instagram and Twitter usernames:

David

Instagram: @davidweekender

Twitter: @DavidWeekender

Jordan Davies

Instagram: @jordanweekender

Twitter: @JordanWeekender

Chloe Chaloner

Instagram: @chloeweekender_

Twitter: @chloeweekender_

Tash

Instagram: @tashweekender

Twitter: @TashWeekender

Callum Izzard

Instagram: @callumweekender

Twitter: @CallumWeekender

Riva

Instagram: @rivaweekender

Twitter: @rivaweekender

Jaden

Instagram: @jadenweekender

Twitter: @jadenweekender

Isobel Mills

Instagram: @jadenweekender

Twitter: @jadenweekender

Ibiza Weekender air date and spoilers

Ibiza Weekender continues its new series on Sunday, March 29 2020 at 9PM. Episodes continue weekly on Sunday nights.

In tonight's tenth episode, it’s the last weekend of the season on the White Isle and while Jordan is contemplating his future as a rep the rest of the team is getting ready for the final set of guests.

David is keen to make sure the end of the season ends well but is aware his best rep Jordan is questioning taking another job somewhere else and leaving the Ibiza team for good. With his arm still in a sling following a dislocated shoulder El Jefe is going to have to rely more than ever on the rest of the reps to get the job done.

With the guests arriving for a big final blow out the excitement around the Scottish lads and party girls is obvious, and although there are no natural sparks they hit it off immediately as they head off for a sunset cruise and night of partying.

Tash and Jaden meanwhile, having decided to call it a day, seem unable to stay away from each other but are determined to enjoy the end of the season- before Tash tearfully concedes there is no future currently with Jaden as they are too toxic.

Following a great night out Callum and Riva make their relationship official as they go on a date, confirming they are now seeing each other. But how will Chloe react to this news, is she finally over Callum and forgiven Tash?

While the last set of guests head off David calls the final meeting of the season full of praise for his team. All celebrations though are short lived as Jordan announces his departure and amid tears and farewells Jordan says his final goodbyes and heads off into the sunset.

Ibiza Weekender airs at 9PM on ITV2 on Sunday nights.