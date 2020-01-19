Ibiza Weekender 2020 cast and spoilers from the new series

Ibiza Weekender is back for a brand new series in 2020 - here's all you need to know.

From when it starts on TV and who's on the cast, here's your full guide to Ibiza Weekender series 6.

Ibiza Weekender 2020 follows a lively group of new and returning holiday reps as they give their guests the time of their lives on this renowned holiday island.

With fixed rig cameras at the hotel, the series will capture all of the drama and reality as it unfolds. Expect high jinks, outrageous nights out and dramas around the clock.

Ibiza Weekender cast

Those on the cast will include head Rep David (El Jefe, ‘the boss’ in Spanish) together with regular reps Jordan Davies, Callum Izzard, Tasha (Tash) Kiran an Chloe Chaloner.

Series 6 will introduce two new reps: Welsh Riva Vatsaloo and London joker Jaden Richards.

Here's where to follow the reps on social media with their Instagram and Twitter usernames:

David

Instagram: @davidweekender

Twitter: @DavidWeekender

Jordan Davies

Instagram: @jordanweekender

Twitter: @JordanWeekender

Chloe Chaloner

Instagram: @chloeweekender_

Twitter: @chloeweekender_

Tash

Instagram: @tashweekender

Twitter: @TashWeekender

Callum Izzard

Instagram: @callumweekender

Twitter: @CallumWeekender

Riva

Instagram: @rivaweekender

Twitter: @rivaweekender

Jaden

Instagram: @jadenweekender

Twitter: @jadenweekender

Ibiza Weekender air date and spoilers

Ibiza Weekender begins its new series on Sunday, January 19 2020 at 10:05PM on ITV2 straight after Love Island. Episodes continue weekly on Sunday nights.

In tonight's first episode, it’s the start of another season on the party island of Ibiza and with the holidaymakers making ready for a summer of fun Head Rep David is busy gathering his team of reps to give the guests the weekend of their lives. With a new team ethos in place of ‘back to basics, guests come first’ will David be able to keep his crew focused on the job in hand?

El Jefe, David, is back and along with his new pet, Fish Jenna, is joined by the experienced team of Jordan, Callum and Tash but before the first set of guests arrive two new reps are introduced to the team and put through their paces.

Luckily Callum and Tash are more than happy to welcome wholesome Welsh Riva and London joker Jaden. Leaving loved up ex-Lothario Jordan happy to concentrate on the job, especially when David gives him some extra responsibility and a sash as the new Guest Satisfaction Manager.

With the arrival of the guests the weekend is primed to go off with a bang and its not long before the flirtation and fun starts. Much to David’s horror though the new reps are quickly led astray by Callum and Tash leaving Jordan and David to carry the night and ensure the guests have fun.

As a result Callum and Riva get punished for their lack of interest in the guests and David has them clean out Fish Jenna while staying in. Meanwhile Tash seems to be hitting it off with one of the boy guests on the night out but upsets things again when making an obvious beeline to new rep Jaden’s bed as soon as returning to the hotel.

Luckily Jordan lives up to his title as the new guest satisfaction manager and the guests leave having had a great weekend. But an outstanding weekend from Jordan does not make a balanced team and David is left eyeing up some extra support from his old staff…