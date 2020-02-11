Here's a recap of which contestants have been unmasked on The Masked Singer UK so far - SPOILERS!

The Masked Singer is the new entertainment series where celebrities put on show-stopping musical performances... all while keeping their identity hidden.

A studio audience and panel rank the performances while also trying to figure out who is behind the mask.

After six episodes, here's a recap of who's been unmasked so far...

The Masked Singer spoilers

Meet the unmasked singers so far below...

Butterfly

Patsy Palmer

At the end of the opening show, it was revealed that the identity of Butterfly was actress Patsy Palmer, best known for her role of Bianca Jackson on BBC soap EastEnders.

After her exit, Patsy said: "I loved it, the costume designers are so talented and I loved being a Butterfly. I love singing in general (not that I’m any good) but it's an extremely uplifting thing to do. I love music, it's a total passion of mine (I DJ) so I’m constantly playing music.

"To be able to get on a stage that size was a dream too although I must say I was really nervous."

Pharaoh

Alan Johnson

At the end of the second show, it was revealed that the identity of Pharaoh was politician Alan Johnson, who previously served as Home Secretary for the Labour party.

Asked why he signed up for the show, Alan Johnson said: "Because it was so weird and wacky", and admitted that going out in the first round was the toughest part of the process.

Chameleon

Justin Hawkins as Chameleon

At the end of the third show, it was revealed that the identity of Chameleon was Justin Hawkins, frontman of The Darkness.

Asked why he signed up for the show, Justin said: "I wanted to take part in something that would be slightly surreal, and the secrecy made it a very exciting. Like having an extra-musical affair.

"I was reluctant to commit to the recordings because I was supposed to be best man at a wedding in Australia, but it was too good to turn down. Haha!"

He added: "The toughest part of the process was learning relatively modern songs. I’m not fond of new music, so I had to force myself to assimilate inferior compositions... Plus it was difficult to sing from within a helmet!"

Tree

Teddy Sheringham as Tree

At the end of the fourth show, Tree was unmasked as former England footballer Teddy Sheringham MBE

Following his elimination, Teddy said: "I've been asked to do everything over the years but always declined. I saw the show that aired in the States and thought I'd love to do that for my kids."

He added: "The panel were great, big names and really complementary considering I can't sing!"

And Teddy admitted of his exit: "It's ok. I didn't expect to win, I just wanted to enjoy the experience and get to work with some good people."

Daisy

Kelis as Daisy

At the end of the fifth show, the identity of Daisy was revealed as American singer, songwriter and chef Kelis.

Following her exit from the competition, Kelis said: "It was fun. If I were to do it all over again, I definitely would have done something a little more dramatic or elaborate because that’s me, but it was cute and definitely did its job!

"The two weeks of filming was tough. Wearing a mask everyday. No talking. Staying in your trailer. That was definitely a first. LOL."

Asked what made her decide to take on the challenge, Kelis shared: "My two boys. They really were the main reason. They thought it was the coolest thing in the world. So I did it for them."



Duck

Skin as Duck

The sixth show was a double elimination with Duck revealed as singer and songwriter Skin lead singer of rock band Skunk Anansie.

Skin said after her exit: "It was really fun jumping into a completely different character and using it to portray a sillier side of myself that the public rarely get to see, but it was quite difficult to sing in so that held me back a little!"

Asked why she took on the challenge, Skin replied: "Because it’s bonkers, challenging, weird as hell, unpredictable and a laff! All the things I love!"

She added of her time on the show: "Trying to dance was madness! Lol My song choices really put me out of my comfort zone which was the reason I chose them, when you’re dressed as a giant Duck there are many songs that just don’t work so there was a lot of trial and error!"

Unicorn

Jake Sears as Unicorn

Also in episode six, Unicorn was unveiled as singing superstar Jake Sears from chart topping band Scissor Sisters.

Jake said: "I loved my costume, especially the face, because I loved how lifelike the eyes were. Also, it was such a mobile costume which I appreciated because I love to move so much when I perform. I found the peplum midsection though made it difficult to shake my hips. "

He said of taking part: "I knew that this would be one of the most unique situations I would ever be in, and I was correct. One of the perks of what I do is sometimes getting to have very unique experiences, this was no exception.

"Also, I love masks, love ridiculous costumes, I love entertaining at all cost! I love singing. It was a no-brainer."

Monster

CeeLo Green as Monster

At the end of the semi-final, Monster was unveiled as international recording artist CeeLo Green.

The American singer, songwriter, producer and actor said he signed up because he was a huge fan of the show.

He said: "Getting the chance to sing all those classic songs that I've loved growing up, I appreciate all of the kind words."

Fox

Denise Van Outen as Fox

Also in the semi-final, Fox was unmasked as star of stage and screen, Denise Van Outen.

The actress, who has appeared in the West End and on Broadway, said she relished the opportunity to do something outside of her comfort zone.

Denise said: "I wanted to do The Masked Singer because I do musical theatre and it gives me a chance to try different songs that I never get to sing, and wearing costume and having no inhibitions is an amazing thing for a performer."

She added: "I wanted to get up to no good which is what foxes do. I thought the Fox was a bit of me."

