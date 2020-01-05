The Masked Singer fans think they know exactly who Fox is

The Masked Singer continued tonight (Sunday January 5) on ITV as we were introduced to Fox.

The new show sees celebrities compete to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

The Masked Singer's debut UK series continued on Sunday night with a second set of six masked celebrities performing.

One of the characters we met was Fox, a party animal who could be found in the East End.

She performed Call Me by Blondie and impressed the panel - Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong - with her voice and moves.

After singing for the first time, Fox gave a clue that for 30 years she has been collecting teapots.

And that immediately had viewers guessing it was actress, model and dancer Denise Van Outen, who had previously shared a similar message on Twitter.

"Love teapots! I collect them Thank you," she told a follower in a past post the social media website.

"YOU ARE THE FOX" one viewer tweeted in response Denise.

"Maybe next year the producers will go through the tweets," another user remarked.

However with Fox's performance winning the studio audience vote her confirmed identity will remain a mystery for now.

Meanwhile, some of the other celebrities linked to the show have spoken out.

Another of Sunday's characters was a singing Tree which some believed to be footballer Peter Crouch.

But he tweeted: "I can confirm I am not a singing tree."

And one of the characters introduced on Saturday's opening episode was Queen Bee who performed Alive by Sia.

Immediately viewers took to Twitter to speculate it was Welsh singer and actress Charlotte Church

But she responded to the trending topic, tweeting defiantly: "I'm definitely not the bee, repeat NOT the bee."

Saturday's episode ended with Butterfly becoming the first singer to be officially unveiled as she took off her masked to reveal herself to be EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer.

The Masked Singer UK will return Saturday night at 7PM.

You can watch and catch up on the show online via the ITV Hub.