The Masked Singer viewers reckon they've identified one of the mystery singers - who is Queen Bee?

The new series sees celebrities compete to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

The Masked Singer's debut UK series is currently airing on ITV on Saturday nights with twelve masked singers.

One of them was Queen Bee who performed Alive by Sia in the opening episode and then Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi.

And fans are convinced the star behind the mask is Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts.

"You cannot mistake a talent like @NicolaRoberts," one wrote on Twitter, "That HAS to be her as Queen B in masked singer. Not everyone has a tone like that."

Another agreed: "That is, without a doubt, Queen Nicola Roberts. so distinctive."

Queen Bee's latest performance was Alicia Key's Girl On Fire, with viewers linking the song title to Nicola's famous red hair.

Others had speculated it was Welsh singer and actress Charlotte Church.

But she made it clear it wasn't her, tweeting: "I'm definitely not the bee, repeat NOT the bee."

She added: "I'm not on that bloody show!"

The true identity of Queen Bee and all the other masked celebrities will only be officially revealed at the end of each episode.

They must impress the studio audience and a panel made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong in order to avoid elimination.

At the end of the opening show, it was revealed that the identity of Butterfly was actress Patsy Palmer, best known for her role of Bianca Jackson on BBC soap EastEnders.

After her exit, Patsy said: "I love singing in general (not that I’m any good) but it's an extremely uplifting thing to do. I love music, it's a total passion of mine (I DJ) so I’m constantly playing music.

"To be able to get on a stage that size was a dream too although I must say I was really nervous."

The Masked Singer continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch and catch up on the show online via the ITV Hub.